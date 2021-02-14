Saskatchewan sets new natural gas use record





Saskatchewan broke its daily natural gas consumption record for the second time in less than a week. SaskEnergy reported that a new record high of 1.59 petajoules (PJ) was set on Friday as outdoor temperatures dropped to -31.3 C in Saskatoon and -33.8 C in Regina. The previous record was set on February 9 when 1.57 PJ of natural gas was used in Saskatchewan. The low in Saskatoon on February 9 was -29.7 ° C. Read more: Saskatchewan Natural Gas Consumption Breaks Record Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for southern Saskatchewan on February 5. On Saturday, the warning was still in place and is expected to continue for a few more days. The story continues under the ad Extreme cold values ​​of -40 to -50 will return from Saturday evening to Sunday morning. SaskEnergy said this is the eighth consecutive winter that the usage record has been equaled or surpassed. They added that more natural gas was being used due to growth in residential, commercial and industrial customers, including the increased use of natural gas for power generation in Saskatchewan. Daily gas consumption figures are tracked over 24 hours from 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. Read more: Extreme cold puts cold on outdoor businesses in Saskatoon A petajoule is a unit of measurement that is equivalent to one million gigajoules (GJ) of natural gas. According to SaskEnergy, the average house in the province uses about 100 GJ of natural gas per year. The energy supplier’s piping system is designed to cope with this increased growth and provides additional capacity so that even on peak days the system can deliver more natural gas than needed. SaskEnergy employees inspect, maintain and improve Saskatchewans’ natural gas distribution system throughout the year. This ensures that it works safely and efficiently regardless of the weather conditions. The system is also monitored 24 hours a day to track peak demand situations, such as the extremely cold weather the province has experienced. The story continues under the ad









