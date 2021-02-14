‘This Isn’t My First Rodeo’: Legendary Investor Jim Rogers Shares 3 Ways He’s Posing As Speculative Bubbles Grow – And Where To Protect In A Market Corrections

Jim Rogers, American businessman, investor and author, attends economic forum Visual China Group via Getty Images / Visual China Group via Getty Images

Legendary investor Jim Rogers sees a classic bubble forming in the market, from bitcoin to the retail investor frenzy.

“I’ve been to this movie before,” Rogers said. “This is not my first rodeo.”

Rogers breaks down what he’s buying right now and where investors could take shelter from an impending market correction.

Legendary investor Jim Rogers continues to see signs of classic speculative bubbles forming in the market as the price of bitcoin has climbed 153% since the start of December and retail investors flock to the stock market.

It comes as a growing number of investors and economists denounce speculative bubbles ranging from Jeremy Grantham to David Rosenberg.

Rogers touched on the subject of stock market bubbles in a interview with Daniela Cambone from Stansberry Research on February 11.

In the interview, Cambone said a previous guest predicted a 40% market crash in April this year. Although Rogers said it was not a bad observation, he preferred not to predict when a bubble might burst.

“I try to play it as I go,” Rogers said in the interview.

But the signs of a classic bubble are all there, and it’s playing out more or less the same, he said. The bubble bursts and a lot of people will lose a lot of money.

As for the type of correction, Rogers suggested between 50% and 60%, with some stocks dropping from 80% to 90%. He said it was just the reality of a stock market crash.

What makes this scenario more difficult is the amount of debt globally, Rogers said. There is now significantly more debt on the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet than during the financial crisis, due to the central bank’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

FRED chart of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet over time FRED Economic Research – Federal Reserve of St Louis

Current levels of debt and borrowing are not good for this generation and the next generation, Rogers said. He is particularly concerned about group thinking between the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve, pointing out that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was the former head of the Federal Reserve.

“The next bear market will be the worst of my life and the worst of your life,” Rogers said.

Where to seek refuge?

For investors concerned about an impending market correction, Rogers said nowhere in investing can be considered safe. But he recommends short selling for those who are experienced, as well as cash selling.

“You have to have the right cash flow,” Rogers said. “In 2007/2008 a lot of people saw trouble come up and they went in cash. A lot went into Icelandic Krona, Iceland went bankrupt, you know, lost a huge amount of money in cash.”

Rogers said that if he had to choose a currency, he would choose the US dollar.

This flies in the face of some contrarian views that current levels of debt and borrowing will mean that individuals will start to lose faith in the US dollar, which in turn could decrease its asset status by. global reserve and encourage investors to look to other countries’ currencies or even digital currencies.

The cheapest asset class in the world

Rogers is known for the Rogers International Commodity Index and also wrote a famous book on commodities called “Hot Commodities”. He remains bullish on the asset class and says it’s the cheapest asset class he’s seen in the YouTube interview.

Rogers said commodities are still fairly cheap compared to bonds, goods and stocks, which he says are in bubbles.

Rogers owns gold and silver. “I will buy more of the two, not now, I am waiting for the correction,” he said. “If there is a correction, I’ll buy silver and buy more silver. Silver is down 45% from its all-time high.”

Silver is a good alternative to gold for investors. It’s cheaper and exploited in many new applications, such as solar power, Rogers said.

He also points out that copper, which is used in electricity and electronics, is likely to remain in demand as electric vehicles use five times as much metal as regular cars and it still buys from agriculture.

“I don’t have a price for gold or silver right now, I’m letting the market tell me what to do,” Rogers said. “I like the desperation, when I see the desperation, that people give up something, then I will probably buy more silver, more gold, but there is certainly no desperation on one or the other of those markets right now.

What to buy now?

Despite the concerns of some market watchers over the asset bubble, Rogers said he would continue to buy commodities, as well as non-US stocks.

In the interview, he said he would likely buy more Russian stocks and also continue to buy Japanese exchange-traded funds, which the Japanese central bank is also known to have bought. The Wall Street Journal rcarried the Bank of Japan owns 90% of all ETFs in the country.

“The Japanese stock market is still down 30% from its all-time high,” Rogers said. “I suspect the Japanese stock market might hit a new high and go back to its old high, which was 1990 … it might just come back and America is near its all-time high, so I’d rather buy Japan than the United States at this point. “

