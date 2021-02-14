Business
West Side Rag ”11 UWS pharmacies to donate vaccines under new federal program; How to register
Posted on February 13, 2021 4:36 PM by Carol Tannenhauser
By Carol Tannenhauser
Pharmacies across the country and in New York City, including 11 on the Upper West Side, began administering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday, following a Biden administration program that ships the vaccine directly to them. State eligibility guidelines apply.
In New York City, that means an initial shipment of 26,000 doses, including 500 each to 250 Duane Reades, Walgreens, Rite Aids and Costcos, according to abc7ny. – The doses are in addition to the allowance that has been paid to states – which many local officials say has yet to meet their demand.
But the CDC cautioned, although the program will eventually expand… it is important to know that early on, when vaccine supply is still limited, many pharmacies may not have a vaccine or have a very limited supply.
With that in mind, here is a list of the 11 UWS pharmacies currently participating in the program, as first reported by Room:
1. Walgreens / Duane Reade at 4 Amsterdam Avenue (59th Street)
Vaccine type: Moderna
Schedule a meeting
2. Walgreens / Duane Read at 1889 Broadway (between 62nd and 63rd streets)
Vaccine type: Moderna
Schedule a meeting
3. Rite Aid Pharmacy at 210 Amsterdam Avenue (between 69th and 70th streets)
Vaccine type: Moderna
Schedule a meeting
4. Walgreens / Duane Reade at 2069 Broadway (between 71st and 72nd streets)
Vaccine type: Moderna
Schedule a meeting
5. Walgreens / Duane Reade at 380 Amsterdam Avenue (78th Street)
Vaccine type: Moderna
Schedule a meeting
6. Walgreens / Duane Reade at 609 Columbus Avenue (between 89th and 90th streets)
Vaccine type: Moderna
Schedule a meeting
7. Walgreens / Duane Reade at 700 Columbus Avenue (94th Street)
Vaccine type: Moderna
Schedule a meeting
8. Walgreens / Duane Reade at 2522 Broadway (94th Street)
Vaccine type: Moderna
Schedule a meeting
9. Rite Aid Pharmacy at 741 Columbus Avenue (96th Street)
Vaccine type: Moderna
Schedule a meeting
10. Walgreens / Duane Reade at 2683 Broadway (102nd Street)
Vaccine type: Moderna
Schedule a meeting
11. Walgreens / Duane Reade at 2760 Broadway (between 106th and 107th streets)
Vaccine type: Moderna
Schedule a meeting
