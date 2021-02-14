Colorado Springs COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Draws Thousands to Freezing Cold; Sunday Event Canceled | Health

More than 2,300 people were injected with COVID-19 on Saturday at a drive-thru vaccination clinic at Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.
The event, hosted by Centura Health in partnership with COVIDCheck Colorado, was held in the arena parking lot despite single-digit temperatures that forced all of the County’s test sites to close on the weekend. El Paso. But when the weather is expected to get even worse, Centura has canceled Sunday’s driving-and-drive clinic; those expected to receive their vaccine at Sunday’s mass immunization event will automatically be invited to receive their first dose on February 20 instead.
Saturday’s clinic focused primarily on Coloradans in Phase 1B of the state’s immunization plan, including people over 70 and educators.
Dozens of healthcare workers administered injections in the parking lot, occasionally taking refuge in one of the five mobile trailers to collect supplies and warm up. Motorists were able to get vaccinated without having to leave their vehicle.
Governor Jared Polis, who visited the pop-up clinic on Saturday morning, said he was impressed by the coordination between the county health department and local health systems.
He was also happy that so many residents braved the freezing conditions to take an important first step towards near complete immunity to the coronavirus.
In Colorado, I wasn’t afraid of a bit of the cold, he said. This is how a pandemic ends one arm at a time.
The state’s health department has focused on equity in vaccine distribution, including pop-up clinics in underserved and low-income communities, according to the governor.
El Paso County received 25,000 doses from the state last week.
We wish we had more, Polis said. But we were going to use every dose we get within a few days of receiving it.
Mayor John Suthers, who was accompanying Polis to the clinic, said he will take a combination of large-scale events like the arena clinic and smaller-scale vaccination sites, such as the King Soopers stores. and Safeway, to effectively immunize a majority of the population.
I am very optimistic, said Suthers. The rate at which this problem was being tackled has increased dramatically and I am convinced that sooner or later things will return to normal.
Dr Brian Erling, President and CEO of Penrose-St Francis Health Services, echoed the sentiments of the mayors.
We need to do this if we are to end the pandemic, said Erling, who noted that St. Francis Medical Center is planning to administer an additional 1,000 doses over the weekend. It really is something that is important to all of us.
Polis hopes that as more Coloradans get vaccinated, with minimal side effects, other residents will overcome their reluctance to get vaccinated.
It’s just the smart thing to do, especially if you’re at higher risk of getting this virus, he said. It is the best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Suthers said more large-scale events will be needed in the coming months if and when larger amounts of vaccine become available.
I think we were on the right track for better days, he said.
