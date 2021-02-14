Local contractors say New London pier dispute limits Connecticut road salt supply





But cities and the DOT state say they have enough resources to deal with this week’s storms.

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut. Some local entrepreneurs are calling for more diverse options for obtaining their road salt. This comes from the fact that some claim to have waited hours to get a single load of salt on their trucks before Sunday’s winter storm – and according to these contractors, that load will not be enough. John Vasel said: “If there is no salt then obviously the public will be compromised.” In an interview with Vasel, another entrepreneur by the name of Peter Niro said: “Not even up close I need triple what I picked up today. I had 10 trucks to get hold of salt … I need 40. “ The two entrepreneurs say they had the same problem; Vasel with JV 3 Construction and Niro with All State Landscaping tell FOX61 that they waited hours just to pick up a load of salt before the next winter storms. Peter Niro said: “There were about 500 trucks lined up here earlier today, we sat in line from 7am this morning to 5pm to get a load of salt and they started to raise their prices, they already have signs that prices are going up. “ Frustration taken up by John Vasel with JV 3 Construction who says he has no choice but to buy from Gateway Terminal. Gateway, at final check, is the state’s sole salt supplier after another salt supplier, DRVN Enterprise Inc., was shut down by the state to make way for the reconstruction of the pier in New London, where DRVN Enterprise was based. Vasel says this lack of access to a different source of materials not only makes it harder to distribute more salt, but costs private entrepreneurs money. Vasel said: “We had 10 trucks here for almost 10 hours from when we left our store until we were loaded. It cost me about $ 10,000 just to be loaded with a load of salt … $ 10,000. “ FOX61 contacted Gateway Terminal for comment, but no one responded. Reacting to the news of a lack of salt supply, DRVN Enterprise apologized to the contractors saying it was unfortunately no longer in their hands. Steven Farrelly said: “I’m usually able to help them so we’re in a situation we’re out of salt and I’m getting hundreds of phone calls and I’m telling them there’s nothing I can do, I have no salt. “ The Mayor of New London says the loss of DRVN Enterprise was a big blow to the city, but they are ready to deal with the roads. Mayor Michael Passero said New London is currently well positioned for wintering, within budget we have only used around 60% of our supply. The same goes for the state transportation department which claims to have enough materials to treat the roads. DOT spokesman Kevin Nursick said: “We have plenty of salt on hand at about 50 DOT satellite facilities across the state and we also have stockpiles of additional materials if we need to mine them. . Officials say those heading out in the winter storm should be careful and drive carefully. Mayor Passero said: “We hope people will stay inside, in the morning, give the crews a chance to bring down the salt, we don’t think there will be a lot to plow, but we want to s’ it’s freezing rain so we want to get the salt on the road. “ The contractors we spoke to say they will continue to provide as much salt as possible on the roads, but are urging drivers who have to go out during this blizzard to be careful.

