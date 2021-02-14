GameStop, Reddit and Robinhood – Ten Financial Fault Lines Exposed (2/2)

This photo illustration shows the logos of the GameStop video retail store and the trading app … [+] Robinhood on a computer and on a cell phone in Arlington, Virginia on January 28, 2021. – An epic battle unfolds on Wall Street, with a group of characters battling it out over the fate of GameStop, a chain of stores from retail sale of distressed video games. The conflict has sent GameStop into a stomach whirlwind with amateur investors preying on the financial establishment in the spirit of the Occupy Wall Street movement started ten years ago. (Photo Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images



This is the second of two articles. The first article appeared here.

To Vladimir Tenev of Robinhood and Reddits Steve Huffman US Financial Services Committee

appearances on February 18, it is possible to assess whether the GameStop

the incident is symptomatic of deeper loopholes in the financial system. The following is a ten-step assessment, with each opinion supported by probing questions.

Equity compensation

Once a share purchase transaction has been executed on the stock exchange by Citadel Securities or Virtu, the post-trade process is initiated by DTCC and more specifically by its subsidiary National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC). The NSCC provides the clearing and settlement process, whereby cash is exchanged for a security through a financial institution and a custodian respectively, the institution holding the security. This process takes two days, leaving plenty of wiggle room for liquidity shortages in a hectic market. To mitigate liquidity risk, DTCC / NSCC may modify collateral requirements prior to the clearing and settlement process.

Question: Is DTCC monitoring retail investor sentiment with adequate rigor and are collateral requirements amended in a timely manner to keep up with 325% share price increases (January 19, 2021) and by 2,676% (Jan. 27, 2021) from a price of $ 12.78 on Dec. 15, 2020?

Attention economy

WallStreetBets (WSB) is a financial forum, with over 8.8 million subscribers, on the social media platform Reddit. WSB is a congregation of angry, disgruntled investors, mostly young, where some have made their money in crypto-trading. Members of the majority have free time during the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with the desire to make the stimulus money or their newfound crypto wealth work. Membership numbers can be a credible indicator of Wall Street brand appreciation. WSB is the larger brand of the attention economy, a term coined by Nobel Prize winner Herbert A. Simon, who argued that attention was the bottleneck of human thought.

Attention can therefore be defined as a scarce commodity, to which economic, psychological and marketing theory can be applied. The platforms offer a subtle mix of recommendations and large herd behavior. Forum managers lead their members subliminally, via original memes, FOMO posts, and charts, to stock trades via the broker of preference, Robinhood.

UBS recently created a confidence signal for retail investors, trying to capture the prevailing sentiment on social media platforms.

Question: Who regulates financial forums on social media; may share the manipulation occurring through the publication of these recommendations; can recommendations be preceded by forward positions; are there any incentives between (retail) brokers and financial forums; and how are retail investors protected against possible manipulation?

Connection to the derivatives market

At the same time, the GameStop chapter was strongly influenced by derivative transactions.

Retail purchases of securities have been accompanied by purchases of call options by more sophisticated retail investors. Hedge fund short sell positions were supplemented with long put options on GameStop.

As stock prices were pushed higher by WallStreetBets recommendations and hedge funds hedged their short positions, traders who sold the calls were forced to hedge their position by buying more underlying GameStop stocks. . These derivative exposures could partly explain the upward acceleration in stock prices during the second half of January.

Question: Are changes in the initial margin and variation requirements at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE) and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) sufficiently monitored and adjusted to mitigate disproportionate price movements actions?

Regulation

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the primary regulator across the entire chain of full securities brokerage services, including the securities lending market, exchange transactions and settlement activities of DTCC.

The FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) acts under the supervision of the SEC. FINRA is authorized by Congress to write and enforce the rules governing financial activities and the code of ethical conduct for all brokerage firms registered in the United States, as well as to promote transparency and market integrity.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, an independent U.S. government agency, regulates U.S. derivatives markets, including futures, options, and swaps.

Question: Between the flow of payment to order on dark pools, the price difference between enlightened exchanges and dark pools, the lack of total transparency on dark pools and the securities lending market, the absence of circuit breakers on dark pools, where over 40% of equity transactions take place, how can regulators ensure that there are no conflicts of interest and that market integrity can be guaranteed, in particular in difficult conditions?

From speculation to the conscientious allocation of capital

Robinhood and GameStop Analysis

GME

saga, we would be forgiven for forgetting the five-headed crisis, which currently holds the world economy in a firm grip: the climate change crisis, the public health pandemic, the social justice and inequality crisis, the crisis confidence in democratic institutions and international trade and, finally, the financial crisis.

The GameStop experience facilitated by retail broker Robinhood could be:

from the escape of social media gamification to the pandemic situation,

part of the result of excessive injections of monetary policy and stimulus controls,

share of the result of complacent regulatory authorities and,

partial reaction to an opaque market infrastructure where few people appear to benefit disproportionately from intelligently negotiated regulatory privileges, jeopardizing the integrity of many people’s pension fund assets.

In Amusing yourself to death, released in the mid-1980s, Neil Postman discusses the impact of media and politics turning into entertainment. We are in the midst of such an experience.

The story of GameStop / Robinhood is further anecdotal evidence of the glaring gap between pure speculation, the gateways offered on dark pools, and the need for conscientious and sustainable capital allocation. Noble initiatives like Brad Katsuyamas IEX Investor Exchange and Eric Ries Long Term Stock Exchange, mainly due to opposition from powerful incumbent traders, have failed to generate enough traction to take advantage of these alternative trading platforms. capital allocation.

Wall Street and the SEC have been too complacent about these developments in the financial markets for too long. Too few finance professionals truly understand the complex process flow, let alone the flaws and the risks that are rampant. The importance of financial literacy, diligent financial analysis, ethical codes of conduct, long-term wealth creation, technical infrastructure expertise and management above all towards resource allocation practices. Sustainable capital should be at the forefront of Wall Street policy initiatives to thwart (retail) retaliatory practices.

Seeing the retaliatory practice encouraged by members of Congress is a missed opportunity to pivot and unleash (retail) investing behavior towards sustainable finance practices, in which the allocation of capital is carried out on the backs of long-term decision-making, including carbon pricing and ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance Considerations).

Questions: When will Wall Street start adopting initiatives like the IEX Investor Exchange and Long-Term Stock Exchange and when will Wall Street, regulators and Congress approve a credible (retail) investment philosophy towards long-term, sustainable and responsible investments, far from social media fomented herd mentality and pure speculation?

This is the end of the second article on the subject.