U.S. Supreme Court clears way for extradition of Ghosn escape plotters





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States Supreme Court on Saturday gave the green light for the extradition to Japan of an American father and son accused of aiding the former chairman of Nissan Motor Co Ltd, Carlos Ghosn, to flee this country while awaiting trial for financial misconduct. FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, former CEO of Nissan and Renault, looks on during a press conference at Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, Jounieh, Lebanon, September 29, 2020. REUTERS / Mohamed Azakir / File Photo In a brief order, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer denied an emergency request by lawyers for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to stay a court order inferior paving the way for their extradition. Lawyers for the Taylors, in a late Thursday filing, reiterated their arguments that their clients could not be prosecuted in Japan for helping someone get out on bail and that if they were extradited, they risked being interrogated and tortured relentlessly. Lawyers for the Taylors did not immediately comment on Saturday. The Japanese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice declined to comment. A federal appeals court in Boston on Thursday refused to make an order preventing the Taylors from being extradited while they appealed lower court decisions. The US State Department approved their extradition in October. The least that US courts owe petitioners is a full chance to argue these issues, including the exercise of their rights of appeal, before they are handed over to the fate that awaits them at the hands of the Japanese government, wrote defense lawyers. The Taylors were arrested in May at the behest of the Japanese after being charged with helping Ghosn escape Japan on December 29, 2019, hidden in a box and in a private jet before returning to his childhood home, Lebanon. , which does not have an extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn was awaiting trial for committing financial misconduct, including underestimating his compensation in Nissans’ financial statements. Ghosn denies wrongdoing. Prosecutors said Taylor, a private security specialist, 60, and Peter Taylor, 27, had received $ 1.3 million for their services. The Taylors, who have been held without bail since their arrest, have waged a months-long campaign to take their extradition case to court, the media, the State Department and the White House with help from a collection of top lawyers and lobbyists. Their defense team included two attorneys linked to former President Donald Trump: Father Lowell, who represented Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Ty Cobb, a former Trump White House lawyer. Ghosn said he helps everyone who helped him. And in a court file, he sought to support the Taylors’ arguments against extradition, claiming that he himself had faced prolonged detention, mental torture and intimidation in Japan and that the Taylors would face the same or worse situation. Reporting by Andrew Chung, Nate Raymond and David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Jonathan Oatis

