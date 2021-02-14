Expired vaccines have doomed South Africa’s deployment plans from the start: report

The expiration date of the million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines secured by the South African government is a far bigger issue than authorities leave – and nothing can be done about it, reports say.

Talk to City press On condition of anonymity, sources involved in the vaccine rollout said the vaccine expiration dates – April 13 – meant the first phase of the strategy would never have been achievable initially.

AstraZeneca vaccine is a two dose inoculation, with the recommendation that the second dose be given 12 weeks after the first.

Even if someone were vaccinated on the first day of the phase one deployment (February 15), the vaccine would have expired by the time of the second dose. A first-day vaccine recipient would need a second injection on May 10 – one month after the vaccines expire.

It is common for vaccines to have an expiration period of 6 months, starting after childbirth. In the case of the South African batch, the April expiration date only gave the government two months to use them. Assuming more lots arrive, that would have required 15,000 vaccinations per day, starting Monday.

Government officials did not learn of the expiration date until the day the vaccines arrived in the country.

Sources told City Press the issue is far worse than the government is suggesting.

Relations between the government and the Serum Institute of India (SII) have reportedly deteriorated, with the SII refusing to give the country further doses and the government refusing to pay for the second batch of 500,000 vaccines due to be delivered in March.

The other problem is what to do with the vaccines already in the country.

Health experts have suggested using the vaccines on patients at high risk or in serious condition – while other measures have been suggested, such as selling or donating the vaccines to other countries.

The purchase of the doses cost South Africa R78 million.

The country has since turned to the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, where 80,000 doses are expected to be deployed this week. However, doctors and other healthcare workers have expressed concerns about the lack of clarity and planning around the shift.

Government officials said the situation was “fluid” and depended on deployment readiness and regulatory approvals.

All-in-one Covid vaccines

Just weeks after the launch of the vaccines to fight Covid-19, researchers are focusing on a potential new class of vaccines to address the threat posed by rapidly spreading mutations, Bloomberg reported.

The variants identified in Africa, Europe and South America are leading scientists in the UK and elsewhere to target multiple versions of the pathogen in one hit and possibly fend off more deadly enemies that could emerge.

A variant that appeared in South Africa has already been shown to be able to partially bypass the defenses raised by several vaccines.

The country halted the deployment of an AstraZeneca Plc shot because it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate disease caused by the mutant, called B.1.351. With the spread of a virus comes an increased risk of more alarming mutations.

We cannot be satisfied that we have gotten the vaccines we need and it is only a matter of time to end the pandemic – it is not, said Richard Hatchett, chief executive of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, which has worked to accelerate the development of Covid vaccines. .

We were in a race with the virus and we need to get ahead.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson said they were starting to work on developing boosters or other efforts to boost their vaccines. AstraZeneca and its partner Oxford aim to have a tweaked version suitable for the new variants available in the fall.

One of the problems drugmakers face in finding a single vaccine spanning different strains, says Andrew Pollard, the lead investigator of the Oxford trials, is that they don’t yet know which one will be more prevalent. In the coming months.

We now know which ones you would choose, but the virus is likely to continue to evolve under the pressure of human immunity and so that could change over time, he said.

