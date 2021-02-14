Get tired of online dating ads

Success stories in advertisements for online dating services can make it seem like real love is just a click away. However, consumers should be aware of the limits, costs and conditions of the services, as well as the potential for fraud if your partner turns out to be a thief.

While some consumers have found happiness using a dating service, others have been disappointed with the quality or number of matches, while still others have fallen victim to scams from potential suitors. Meeting people online may seem easy and safe, but consumers need to be careful to avoid getting cheated, injured, or worse.

BBB received nearly 1,500 complaints about dating services last year. Many relate to billing and collection issues. Poor customer service, problems with refunds, advertising or sales practices also lead to complaints. Often, customers complain that it is difficult to cancel the service because it is automatically renewed.

Even if you don’t sign up for a dating service, dating scams via social media and email are quite common. Law enforcement and other agencies receive thousands of complaints each year from people who have lost money through online dating, social media, or email connections. Criminals masquerading as potential romantic “matches” may lead victims for a while, then suddenly pretend they have big medical bills or some other urgent need for money. Some criminals are abroad, making it difficult for the authorities to prosecute them or for the victims to recover their money.

A woman from the Highlands, Illinois, said she lost $ 7,000 in a romance scam in September 2020. She told BBB Scam Tracker that after chatting with a man online for four months, he asked. $ 7,000 in iTunes gift cards. When she said she couldn’t afford it, he made two deposits of $ 3,500 into her bank account and she used the funds to buy him the gift cards. She said that shortly after the second purchase, her bank informed her that the deposits were not valid.

BBB published an in-depth study on these romance scams in 2018, as well as a follow-up study in 2019 on the potential for romance scam victims to be used as money mules. These are available at bbb.org/scamstudies.

Consumers should make sure they understand what they are signing up for when using an online dating service. Read all contracts, terms or conditions carefully to understand how you will be billed and what you need to do to cancel. Some consumers have complained that they signed up for a free trial, but their credit cards were charged before they could cancel.

BBB offers the following tips on matchmaking and online dating services:

• Don’t fall in love with advertising. Be skeptical of statements like “an exclusive network of people”, “for sincere singles only” or “beautiful singles like you”.

• Don’t give in to high pressure sales tactics. Sellers may tell you that a low price is only good for that day and ask you to sign a contract immediately. You should read the contract carefully and make sure you understand it.

Know how to break. Consumers should not assume that they will stop being billed after the contract expires. Many online dating sites automatically renew memberships. Usually, you need to call the company or send written instructions to avoid being billed again. Read the cancellation policies before registering.

• Beware of requests by a match to send money. Some scams that associate men with foreign women typically include a request to send money to pay for travel to the United States, using a wire transfer service like MoneyGram or Western Union. The woman never makes the trip and the money cannot be recovered.

• Do your homework. Ask to talk to other service members or customers about their experiences. Verify a BBB company profile for the service by going online at bbb.org or by calling 573-886-8965.

Michelle Gleba is the Mid-Missouri Regional Director for Better Business Bureau.