Allegheny County Health Department website crash, appointment for COVID-19 vaccination in minutes – CBS Pittsburgh





CASTLE SHANON, Pa. (KDKA) – Frustration over receiving the coronavirus vaccine continues in our area. The Allegheny County Health Department website crashed Saturday morning as residents attempted to register for an upcoming vaccination clinic. “Very frustrating, very irritating. I was overwhelmed, ”said Cindy Weisser. RELATED: Crews fight flames at house fire in Homewood At 9 a.m. on Saturday, Weisser and many others jumped on the Allegheny County Health Department website. They were hoping to register for a vaccination clinic at the Castle Shannon Fire Department banquet hall. Maybe too many people jumped on the site because it crashed for a short period of time. “I tried my laptop, I tried my phone, I even tried to ask my husband to do it on his phone. Server unavailable, server unavailable. The website wouldn’t even load, ”Weisser said. The clinic is for people aged 65 and over. Weisser was trying to program the elderly members of his family. Allegheny County Communications Director Amie Downs said Tuesday-Friday online appointments were made within the first ten minutes. “Eventually I got to the website, but every four days, every time I put the link, there wasn’t a date,” Weisser said. Downs said the vaccine supply remained limited. RELATED: “ Play It Forward ”: the program gives instruments to music students Weisser said she just doesn’t think online registration is right for this age group. “There’s no way they can do what I did this morning,” Weisser said. “That’s the population we’re trying to target and they’re not tech savvy.” People will have one last chance. Telephone registration for people without internet and aged 65 and over will open Tuesday at 9 a.m. “What’s going to happen is they’re going to call and the line is going to be busy, all the time,” Weisser said. Yet many Pennsylvanians are not giving up their chance to be protected from COVID-19. “I’ll definitely keep trying,” Weisser said. The Castle Shannon Fire Department is asking people not to call the fire department about this vaccination clinic. The firefighter president said their secretary’s phone rang with people looking for appointments. You can’t get a date this way. The next chance to get appointments for the Castle Shannon Vaccination Clinic is Tuesday at 9 a.m. by calling 211. AFTER: Icy roads cause salt truck crash in Carrick No walk-in is allowed.

