Hong Kong provides fertile ground for robo-consulting firms to grow and tap into mainland Chinese wealth management market, according to Aqumon

The depth of Hong Kong Financial markets and the talent pool will allow fintech start-ups to thrive, while economic ties to the Greater Bay Area provide invaluable access to growing wealth in mainland China, according to robo-consulting firm Aqumon.

The financial center, whose stock market dates back to 1891, is the third largest capital market in the world and is home to some 2,545 companies valued at over HK $ 50 trillion (US $ 6.4 trillion), according to stock market data.

The Bay Area initiative shows great promise, especially with the advent of the Connection to wealth management due later this year, which would allow Bay Area residents to invest in financial products through banks in Hong Kong and Macau, and vice versa.

“The Hong Kong financial market is really huge. We have money coming from all over the world,” Kelvin Lei, co-founder and CEO of Aqumon, said in an interview. “Hong Kong also has the best talents from all over the world, not just from mainland China and the city. It has the best talents in finance and algorithm. [fields]. “

Don Huang (left) and Kelvin Lei, co-founders of Hong Kong-based robotics consultancy Aqumon. Photo: Jonathan Wong alt = Don Huang (left) and Kelvin Lei, co-founders of Hong Kong-based robotics consultancy Aqumon. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Robo-advisers are digital platforms that provide automated, algorithm-based financial planning, a business launched by Betterment, based in the United States, two years after the global financial crisis of 2008. Some of the top managers in Global funds have since offered similar platforms to help build investment portfolios for their clients.

Aqumon, founded in 2015, launched SmartFund for ICBC Asia late last year, a big data analytics platform that uses algorithm-based multi-factor analysis to provide scientific recommendations on nearly 1000 funds on the Chinese lender’s product shelf.

Since then, it has partnered with more than 80 financial institutions including AIA Group, CMB Wing Lung Bank, ChinaAMC and Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank, covering more than 10 million end users.

“Hong Kong has a very solid foundation of the system to do financial business,” Lei said. “For example, when we [launch] a robo-advisor, it is very easy for us in Hong Kong to do a global asset allocation because we can have access to [global] financial markets very easily. “

Hong Kong’s start-up environment is improving and the future of fintech is bright, he added.

Over HK $ 245 billion in securities changed hands every day on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, while stock index options and futures contracts reached record highs. As in all major markets, the role of robo-advisers in Hong Kong is expected to grow.

The number of people using robo-advisers in the city is expected to increase 28% this year to 215,500, before reaching 368,800 in 2025, according to forecasts released by Statista. Assets under management are expected to reach US $ 1.74 billion in 2021 and US $ 6.4 billion in 2025, he said.

The United States has the largest adoption with $ 937 billion in assets under management in the robo-advisor segment this year, while China is in second place with $ 91 billion, according to Statista.

While the Bay Area offers immediate opportunities, FinTech companies should target the entire mainland Chinese market as people readily adopt the technology and trust Hong Kong brands, Lei said in the interview. .

“Many people [from mainland China] going to Hong Kong to buy insurance, and a lot of people are going to Hong Kong as a first step to go overseas, ”he added. It is the financial center that east and west trust. “

Aqumon was incubated at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and became the first independent robo-advisor to be accredited by the Securities and Futures Commission in 2017. Besides the university, its investors include Cyberport, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund and a subsidiary of Bank of China.

The company currently has more than 18,000 active trading users, mostly Hong Kong-based retail clients. The company has more than 100 employees in its offices in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Singapore. He plans to open an office in Shanghai.

“Our goal is to [launch an] IPO in three years, because everything is going really fast, ”Lei said. Our goal is to be number one in Asia [in the digital wealth management industry], and we’re not going to stop there. “

