Dubai developers suffer as Aldar stays in Abu Dhabi





The fortunes of property developers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have diverged over the past year. Dubais Emaar Properties PJSC reported a 58% drop in profits, while Damac Properties PJSC recorded its second consecutive full-year loss – highlighting the impact of oversupply made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. However, Aldar Properties PJSC in neighboring Abu Dhabi performed better than Emaar and Damac. It posted a profit that was almost unchanged from a year ago as it benefits from government contracts. A housing glut and falling demand have lowered house prices in Dubai by more than 30% since the market peaked seven years ago, a decline made worse by the pandemic. The government set up a committee to manage supply and demand last year, while real estate developers have temporarily halted new projects. Emaar 2020 numbers: Net income 2.62 billion dirhams vs. 6.2 billion

Estimate 2.87 billion dirhams

Turnover 19.71 billion dirhams vs 24.6 billion

Estimate 18.34 billion dirhams

Founder Mohamed Alabbar: Looking to 2021, we see a world of opportunities – both traditional and tech-driven – that will help us grow in ways and into markets that did not exist five to ten years ago. “

Emaar shares + 6.8% this year Damac 2020 numbers: Loss 1.04 billion dirhams vs. loss of 37 million

Estimated loss of 904 million dirhams

Rev. 4.67 billion dirhams against 4.4 billion

Estimate 4.43 billion dirhams

President Hussain Sajwani: 2020 has been a very difficult year for all property developers in the United Arab Emirates and Damac still felt the negative impact “

I predict it will take at least 12 to 24 months to see a substantial recovery “

Damac shares -4.6% this year Aldar 2020 numbers: Profit 1.932 billion dirhams vs 1.925 billion

Estimate 1.88 billion dirhams

Rev. 8.4 billion dirhams against 7.1 billion

Estimated 7.95 billion dirhams

Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO: Aldars’ powerful performance in 2020 set the tone for a new phase of sustainable growth. We have adopted a new operating model to take the company to the next level in terms of scale and scope of activity and to achieve our ambitious sustainability goals “

Aldar shares + 18% this year

