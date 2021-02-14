Ellomay Capital Ltd. announces fulfillment of preconditions under conditional license of Manara project including financial close and execution of EPC and O&M agreements

TEL-AVIV, Israel, February 14, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Ellomay Capital Ltd. (US NYSE; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay“or the”Business“),a renewable energy generator and developer of renewable energy and electricity projects Europe and Israel,announced today that all the preconditions have been met under the conditional permit issued to the hydropower pumping project to be built in the Manara cliff, Israel (the “Manara Project“). The Company indirectly owns 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd. (the”SPC“), owner of the Manara project.

The Manara project is expected to cost around 1.53 billion NIS (approximately $ 472 million). Among the conditions met is the financial closure of the long-term financing facilities of the Manara project (the “Project funding“), the performance of an engineering, procurement and construction contract (the”EPC Agreement“) and the execution of an operation and maintenance contract (the”O&M Agreement“) for the Manara project.

Funding for the project will be provided by a consortium of Israeli banks and institutional investors, organized and led by Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank Ltd. Project funding is for a total of NIS 1.18 billion (approximately $ 364 million), and includes: (i) a senior secured tranche at a fixed interest rate (with a base interest rate equal to the yield to maturity of Israeli treasury bills of the same term of the loan), linked to the Israeli consumer price index and to be reimbursed over a period of 19.5 years from the date of the business transaction; and (ii) a guaranteed tranche subordinated to a variable interest rate (Bank of Israel rate plus spread) with a slightly shorter maturity. The weighted average annual project finance interest rate spread is approximately 3.3% during the construction phase and approximately 2.5% during the commercial operation phase. Project financing includes the usual conditions related to early repayment, accelerated payments in the event of certain violations and limitations on distributions. Project finance also includes ancillary facilities such as reserve, VAT, guarantees and debt service reserve facilities totaling approximately 146 million NIS (approximately $ 45 million). The default ADSCR is 1.05: 1.00.

75% of SPC is owned by Ellomay Water Plants Holdings (2014) Ltd. (“Ellomay water“) and the remaining 25% is owned by Sheva Mizrakot Ltd. (“Sheva“). 66.667% of Sheva is owned by Ampa Investments Ltd. (“Ampa“) and the remaining 33.333% is owned by Ellomay Water. Therefore, the Company owns (through its direct interests in SPC and through its interests in Sheva) 83.333% of the Manara project, and the remaining 16.667% of the project Manara are owned by Ampa through its stakes in Sheva. Sheva and Ellomay Water have committed to provide global funding of approximately 353 million NIS (approximately $ 108.7 million), in proportion to their participation in the Manara project.

Project finance includes mandatory cash sweeps on certain cover rates and other events, cash sweep payments related to subordinated loans, and other lender protection mechanisms. In addition, the project finance agreement allows the shareholders of the Manara project to withdraw developer fees on the actual completion date (as that term is defined in the project finance agreement) of the Manara project, under reserve the availability of funding, provided certain coverage ratios are met.

The Company and Ampa have provided certain sponsor support commitments to the lenders depending on the size and complexity of the project and the length of the construction period.

In addition, the Company has undertaken in connection with the financing of the project to maintain control over the Manara project and to provide customary pledges on the assets and rights of the project. SPC shareholders have pledged their shares, shareholder loans and the shareholder mezzanine loan.

The EPC agreement was executed under a “turnkey” contract with Electra Infrastructure Ltd. (“Electra infrastructure“), one of Israel the largest construction companies. The aggregate consideration payable to Electra Infrastructure under the EPC agreement is expected to be approximately 1.1 billion NIS (approximately $ 338 million). Pursuant to the EPC agreement, Voith Hydro, the world’s leading manufacturer of hydroelectric turbines (“Voith Hydro“) has been appointed as the subcontractor who will supply the electromechanical equipment to the Manara project.

The O&M agreement was signed with Mekorot Israel National Water Co., Israel’s national water company (“Mekorot“), 100% owned by the Israeli government, Voith Hydro and Verbund Hydro, one of the largest hydropower companies in Europe with extensive expertise in the operation of hydroelectric power plants. The O&M agreement foresees that O&M contractors will be involved in the construction process during a mobilization period and that O&M services will be provided for a period of twenty years, during which time Mekorot, Voith Hydro and Verbund will provide O&M services for a period of twenty years. the first three years, with Mekorot providing O&M services exclusively for the remaining 17 years.

The Manara project also received tariff approval from the Israel Electricity Authority as well as a building permit. The construction period of the Manara project is expected to be 62.5 months. Construction is expected to begin after receiving approval from the Israel Electricity Authority that the preconditions have been met, which is expected to be obtained in the coming weeks.

Ran Fridrich, CEO and Board Member of Ellomay, said: “Ellomay Capital is pleased to announce the financial close of the Manara project. After a long and complicated period, and under very difficult deadlines, the financing, EPC and O&M have been executed. The company sees this project as a substantial component of the energy storage portion of its asset portfolio and believes that the demand for energy storage will increase. Pumped storage is the technology proven, efficient and greener storage facility. In addition, pumped storage represents the smallest land footprint relative to its storage capacities. The project is expected to have a long operating period with low operating costs. The company would like to thank everyone involved in the project, mainly the company employees and advisers who worked tirelessly for a very difficile and helped the company achieve this goal. “

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trade symbol “ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay Capital has focused its activities in the renewable energy and energy sectors. Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has assessed numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean and natural resource industries by Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Around 7.9 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of around 9 MW in Israel ;

and a photovoltaic power plant of around 9 MW in ; Indirect 9.375% interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of the Israel the largest private power plants with a production capacity of around 860 MW, or around 6% to 8% of Israel total current electricity consumption;

the largest private power plants with a production capacity of around 860 MW, or around 6% to 8% of total current electricity consumption; 51% of Talasol, which is involved in a project to build a photovoltaic power plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talavn, Cceres, Spain ;

; Groen Gas Goor BV, Groen Gas Oude-Tonge BV and Groen Gas Gelderland BV, project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands , with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively;

, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million (with a license to produce 7.5 million) Nm3 per year, respectively; 83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is participating in a project to build a 156 MW pumped hydroelectric power station in the Manara cliff, Israel .

For more information on Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information relating to forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements based on the current expectations and assumptions of the management of the company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release concerning the plans and objectives of the company, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words “estimate”, “plan”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe” and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company may not actually carry out the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements of the company. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those which may be expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements of the company, including all risks relating to projects under development and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on society. operations and projects, including in connection with the measures taken by the authorities of the countries in which the Company operates, variations in the market price of electricity and demand, regulatory changes, changes in supply and the price of resources needed to operate the Company’s facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, and technical and other disruptions in the operation or construction of Company-owned power plants. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others associated with the business of the Company, are further described in the Company’s filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20- F. Forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

