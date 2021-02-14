Universal announces the initial public offering of Okada Manila operating entity in the United States





Japans Universal Entertainment Group has revealed its intention to list its U.S.-based Philippines-based integrated resort business in 2021 on NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange. As part of this plan, Universal will list the business as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), a company created specifically to merge or acquire another company for the purpose of going public. The back door is said to give investors large and small the opportunity to enter early while providing a range of important protections. Universals’ integrated resort business includes only Okada Manila, operated by the wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc (TRLEI). The company had previously touted the taking of TRLEI on the stock exchange as early as 2018, although it made no mention of the United States at the time. Noting that he has implemented a series of cost savings in Okada Manila that he says will continue beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal said on Friday it was time to revisit the list of its IR activities. In view of this situation, [and] Having positioned its IR business as the core business of the company’s group, the company recently came to the decision to pursue a detailed review of this company’s listing on the US NASDAQ stock exchange or the New York Stock Exchange with the aim of to achieve further expansion of this business and greater value of the business group, he said. The Company has already signed advisory agreements with several financial advisory firms in Japan and the United States in order to prepare for listing of its IR business and is currently engaged in the selection of a PSPC investigation into the aspects involving law and tax systems, the review of the capital structure of the group of the company as a whole, with the objective of listing the activity during the 2021 financial year. In a separate Friday announcement in which Universal presented its financial results for fiscal 2020, the company revealed that cost savings at Okada Manila during the year included a 20% reduction in staff to around 1,500.

