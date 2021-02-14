Elon Musk on Joe Rogan shares details on what a Tesla van will look like

InvestorPlace

7 stocks with important insider trading signals that say they sell

Insider trading occurs when people who have access to confidential information about a company use it to profit from its actions. These insiders include people such as corporate officers and board members. Historically, there have been countless cases of unscrupulous insiders benefiting at the expense of unsuspecting shareholders. For example, suppose an insider knows that news is about to come out that will cause a company’s stock price to fall. They could go into the market and sell their shares to someone who doesn’t know the news. Likewise, if there is news that is going to push the price up, they might buy shares from an unsuspecting shareholder. In order to prevent this type of activity, the government has developed numerous regulations and laws. One requires that when a company insider decides to buy or sell shares of his company’s stock, he must publicly disclose it to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It also gives outside investors a chance to profit. InvestorPlace – Stock Market News, Stock Tips & Trading Tips Right now, the market is reaching all-time highs. Some analysts believe this recent madness with GameStop (NYSE: GME) and the cryptocurrency markets are signs that we are in a bubble. Many companies have seen their stock prices skyrocket for no apparent logical or fundamental reason. 8 Inexpensive Stocks Under $ 20 That Could Double But in this madness there was also insider trading in the following seven companies. Insiders decided to take advantage of the rallies and sell some of their shares. This could mean that they believe that these stocks are overvalued or fairly priced and will end up trading lower. aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ: LIFE) ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ: TW) SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Insider Traded Stock for sale: Chart aTyr Pharma (LIFE) by TradingView A biotherapies company, aTyr Pharma was founded in 2005, is based in California and is the first name of this article on insider trading. As you can see in the chart above, LIFE shares have doubled in just three days. On February 4, the stock opened at $ 3.90 per share. Then on February 8, two trading days later, the shares hit $ 8.33. There was no news, so the stock was probably picked up by day traders. However, two company insiders decided to sell some of their shares. President and CEO Sanjay Shukla sold 778 shares at $ 7.66, while CFO Jill Broadfoot also sold 390 shares at $ 7.66. These were small sales and both insiders continue to hold larger positions. But it could also mean that they believe stocks have taken a lead in the recent market frenzy. The three Wall Street analysts who follow this company believe the Tires’ long-term outlook is excellent. According to Tipranks, they all have high buy ratings on the stock, with an average price target of $ 13.33. This is about twice as high as the current LIFE stock. ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Chart by TradingView ANGI Homeservices operates a digital marketplace that, you guessed it, connects consumers with home service professionals. This is another title that has risen in the recent market chaos. As you can see from the chart above, the stock price has appreciated by over 50% in less than a month. Between Jan. 15 and Feb. 8, ANGI stock fell from around $ 12 to a close of $ 18 per share. Allison Lowrie is ANGI’s CMO. She decided to raise some money and take advantage of the recent move. Based on an SEC Form 4 (which reports insider trading), Lowrie sold 76,903 shares at $ 17.74 per share. It’s worth almost $ 1.4 million. 7 Must-Do Stocks in February Wall Street seems to agree with Lowrie that this is a fair valuation for the company. On Tipranks, nine analysts follow ANGI and have an average price target of $ 17.38. It’s somewhat close to the current price of just under $ 16. Anaplan Chart (PLAN) by TradingView Anaplan is a company that provides a cloud-based planning platform to connect people and organizations. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. On January 28, PLAN shares opened to around $ 62.50. By February 8, they had hit a high of over $ 83. This represents a gain of over 30%. Sandesh Kaveripatnam is a director for Anaplan. In terms of insider trading, Kaveripatnam decided to take advantage of the recent price appreciation and raise liquidity. On February 5, he sold 11,991 shares at prices between $ 78 and $ 81. This made a sale for an amount well over $ 900,000. Wall Street thinks stocks are fairly valued at current levels. Plus, they probably think Kaveripatnam made a smart decision. On Tipranks, five analysts follow Anaplan. The average target price is $ 79.59 relatively in line with PLAN’s current stock price. Tradeweb Markets (TW) Chart by TradingView Next, on this list of insider trading stocks, Tradeweb Markets builds and operates electronic markets. According to its website, the company offers players in the institutional, wholesale and retail market unparalleled liquidity, cutting-edge technology and a wide range of data solutions. In addition, Tradeweb operates in the United States and internationally. It was founded in 1996. As you can see from the chart above, the TW stock is trading at a resistance level. Resistance means that there is a large concentration of sellers gathered around the same price. When stocks reach resistance levels, they tend to sell. This happened with Tradeweb. He hit the resistance in June and December. Now he has reached that level once again. Enrico Bruni is the managing director of the company. Probably believing the shares would sell again, Bruni reportedly sold 142,861 shares for $ 67.66 on February 9. On Tipranks, the seven analysts who follow the company give the name an average price of $ 69.83 close to current prices. SVMK Chart (SVMK) by TradingView Formerly known as SurveyMonkey, SVMK provides its clients with survey software solutions. The company’s products allow other businesses to engage with their customers and employees. SVMK was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California. In early December, SVMK shares were trading around the $ 21 level. Since then, their trend has been on the rise. Trading at a high of $ 28.12 on February 11, the stock is currently changing hands closer to $ 25. As with other insider trading names on this list, CEO Alexander Lurie just made a big sell on the stock. Between February 5 and February 8, Lurie sold a total of 16,595 shares at an average price of $ 28. This represents approximately $ 460,000 in shares. Three analysts are following SVMK stock on Tipranks and they probably agree with Luries’ decision to sell. Everyone believes that stocks are traded for a fair price. The average target is $ 29. This is only slightly above the range that the stock has traded over the past few days and close to the price the CEO has sold at. Smartsheet (SMAR) Chart by TradingView Smartsheet provides a cloud-based platform for efficient job execution. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington State. As you can see in the chart above, between late November and now, stocks have gone from $ 52 to current levels of over $ 80. With SMAR stock trading at around $ 84 (and rising), this represents a gain of over 60% in less than three months. At least one initiate uses this movement to lighten his position. In terms of insider trading, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,500 shares for between $ 75 and $ 76 on February 5. This made a gain of over $ 400,000. Other insiders have also reported selling shares. 7 F-rated growth stocks to sell sooner rather than later This company is widely followed by Wall Street. Nine analysts cover the share on Tipranks. They give it an average target price of $ 80.89. It’s only a few dollars below what he’s trading today. Twitter Chart (TWTR) by TradingView Last on this list of insider trading stocks, Twitter is a social media company that operates as a platform for real-time public expression and conversation in the United States and across the world. It was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Like other companies in this article, Twitter has rallied and insiders are selling. In the past month alone, the price of TWTR stock has gone from $ 46 to $ 60 and above. The stock is trading at around $ 72 today. On Tipranks, 32 analysts give a price target of $ 62.86 on Twitter. That’s about $ 10 less than the current price. Additionally, Robert Kaiden is the chief accounting officer of the company and recently sold shares. On February 9, Kaiden said he sold 12,032 shares at prices between $ 55 and $ 57 apiece. At the time of this publication, Mark Putrino did not hold any position (direct or indirect) in any of the aforementioned securities. More from InvestorPlace Why everyone invests in 5G, everyone is BAD The best stock picker reveals its next potential winner It doesn’t matter if you have $ 500 in savings or $ 5 million. 