State urges Texans to conserve electricity until Tuesday due to extreme cold





Officials fear the state’s electricity grid could be overwhelmed as people try to keep their homes heated.

State officials are calling on all Texans to conserve as much electricity as possible over the next few days as record temperatures are expected to plunge the state further into a dangerous winter storm. The request comes from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that oversees the state’s electricity grid. They fear that as temperatures drop further, the grid will not be able to withstand all of the demands placed on it. Texas is already experiencing record demand for electricity, ERCOT officials said, as the grid experiences above-normal production outages caused by frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies. Temperatures are expected to drop 0 degrees sometimes until Tuesday and below 0 with the wind chill demand on the grid is expected to remain extremely high. While Oncors’ transmission and distribution system is poised to handle the increased load, conservation demands are a case of supply and demand when there is not enough power generation. to meet the high demand for electricity, ”said Connie Piloto, Oncor’s communications director. Piloto explained that even taking a few small steps to reduce your home’s energy use can help your community: Lower your thermostat to 68 degrees

Keep the lights off when you’re not in a room

Unplug unused devices

Avoid using large appliances like washing machines And officials are calling for businesses and other heavy electricity consumers to limit their use of electricity over the next few days to only essential production. RELATED: Winter Storm Warning in North Texas: Multiple Winter Weather Cycles Likely Until Monday Morning Texans are also urged to immediately report any downed power lines by calling 911, Oncor officials said. Crews are distributed in its service areas to respond to any problem. Governor Greg Abbott on Friday issued a disaster declaration for Texas’ 254 counties in response to winter weather conditions. The governor also requested a federal declaration of emergency from the White House to make additional resources available to communities affected by this weather event. The Texas State Operations Center will also be active 24 hours a day until the end of next week. At a press conference on Saturday, Governor Abbott warned Texans that “the harshness of the weather is unprecedented and people should be ready.” RELATED: Governor Abbott Issues All-Texas Disaster Declaration in Response to Winter Weather There are more than 3,000 troops deployed, the National Guard will assist local law enforcement and conduct welfare checks in rural areas, search and rescue teams are monitoring and the Texas Forest Service will be in place to treat felled trees and clear roads. Texas Emergency Management Department chief Nim Kidd is also asking everyone to be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning as power outages begin to occur statewide. If your power goes out, Kidd says don’t burn any gas appliances in your house. Officials also want to remind people not to bring generators indoors, they should stay at least 30 feet from your home. Good advice for those who are losing electricity and have generators. Here are some additional tips you could do if your home is losing power and you don’t have a generator / power source:https://t.co/wFigsIYX60 https://t.co/RnMd1aJl1T – NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) February 14, 2021







