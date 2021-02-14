UK bank profits, US retail sales expected to rebound, PMI flash

U.S. financial markets are closed for the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday and China is closed until Thursday for the Lunar New Year, so we have a slightly reduced schedule this week. Barclays and NatWest are the first UK banks to publish annual results, with some of the big miners also updated. Walmart also reports, as does China’s largest search engine supplier Baidu. Flash PMIs from around the world will provide a first snapshot of activity in February and the US Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its latest meeting.

WHO vaccine list

The World Health Organization is likely to release an emergency use list for the Oxford / AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine this week, possibly as early as Monday, following the recommendation that the vaccine can be used in the whole world by all adults, including the elderly, to stimulate the jab after a series of setbacks.

The designation, a signal to countries with weaker regulatory systems that a vaccine meets the WHO seal of approval, has already been granted for the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine.

Quarantine of hotels in the UK

All passengers arriving in England from a list of 33 high-risk ‘red list’ countries must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days from Monday, amid growing concerns from ministers over new coronavirus variants identified for the first time abroad.

The policy is part of a series of strict new border measures that include requiring all travelers to take two tests for Covid-19 – on days two and eight after arrival – in addition to one they must be taken 72 hours before departure for the UK. .

The UK government’s Covid-19 hotel quarantine program reservation system crashed hours after it went live last week.

“Game stopped” hearing

Two of Wall Street’s top hedge fund managers are expected to testify Thursday with the managing directors of Reddit and Robinhood at a U.S. Congressional hearing on the market upheavals surrounding trading in GameStop stocks.

The list of high profile witnesses includes Ken Griffin of Citadel and Gabe Plotkin of Melvin Capital, as well as Steve Huffman of Reddit and Vlad Tenev of Robinhood.

Keith Gill, the trader known as “Roaring Kitty” who has become one of the key players in GameStop trading, is also expected to appear.

Political attention to stock trading has risen sharply in recent weeks after a rally in GameStop stocks, driven by retail investors active on the social media platform Reddit.

British public finances

With the UK budget approaching, UK public finances will be under scrutiny this Friday as public spending continues to rise due to falling tax revenues and the high cost of tax regimes. support for businesses and workers.

Public finances weakened in December as the government had to borrow £ 33.4bn to cover the gap between its spending and its income – known as its cash flow requirements.

This brought the total figure for the first nine months of the fiscal year to £ 318.1 billion, nearly double the cash requirement of any other April to December period since records began in 1984.

Income Reports

Barclays and NatWest are the first of the major UK banks to publish annual results this week.

UK bank stock prices fell sharply in 2020 as the economy suffered during the pandemic – in December Barclays shares were down 23% since the start of 2020, while NatWest’s were 34% %.

Dividends will be reset now that the banking regulator has given the green light to lenders to resume payments, nine months after asking them to suspend payments to shareholders and preserve capital at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

The regulator set a dividend limit of 25 percent of a bank’s cumulative profits over the previous two years or 0.2 percent of its risk-weighted assets – whichever is greater.

Further reading

Some of the big miners are also in action this week. BHP, which has kept all of its mines in operation throughout the pandemic, is releasing half-year results, with underlying attributable profit for the six months through December expected to reach $ 6.3 billion. JPMorgan expects it to make $ 15 billion in profit for its full year through the end of June.

Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg is due to retire this summer after 19 years at the helm, and analysts expect his successor Gary Nagle to appear to investors in this earnings call.

New CEO Jakob Stausholm, who faces crucial strategic decisions, will also be in the spotlight when Rio Tinto reports.

Big box retailer Walmart is expected to show increased same store sales due to the demand for essentials during the holiday season. Investors will be on the lookout for details on its subscription service, Walmart Plus.

Improving U.S. farm economy is expected to boost profits when tractor maker Deere & Company reports, raw material costs and supply shortages should also be the focus of concern.

China’s largest search engine supplier Baidu should benefit from a rebound in advertising revenues on its main search platform, as well as an increase in the number of subscribers on its Netflix-type video streaming service.

A rebound in demand for semiconductor equipment is expected to boost revenues to Materials applied, while increase in online traffic spurs e-commerce giant Shopify.

Key reports

Tuesday

BHP Billiton; CVS Health; Glencore

Wednesday

Hilton; Shopify; Rio Tinto; Western Oil

Thursday

Applied materials; Newmont Mining; Walmart; Barclays; Marriott International; Orange; Daimler; Crossroads; Airbus; British American Tobacco; Hochschild mining

Friday

Deere & Company; Hermes; Allianz

Central banks and economic data

The first signs of February’s move on the activity front will be watched closely when the PMI flash data for the US, Japan, Eurozone and UK are released.

Slight declines for services and manufacturing data are expected in the US, but both are still expected to surpass the 50 mark – a higher signal expansion – and both categories should continue to outperform Europe.

Nonetheless, the possibility that restrictions in Europe will soon be relaxed and the successful rollout of vaccines in Britain could mean a better reading of services for the UK and the eurozone.

PMIs are also a part of a data-rich week for Japan, alongside industrial production and inflation, following the GDP figures released just before the start of our weekly calendar on Sunday night.

Inflation in the UK is expected to show the annual rate of price increase to slow to 0.5 percent, but this is expected to increase significantly as the year progresses – Bank of England predicts it will rise to over 2 percent next year.

Retail sales in the United States are expected to rebound strongly with a 0.7% month-on-month increase, reversing the similar decline in December. However, there is no indication that the UK figure will be so lucky at the end of the week.

US industrial production ended 2020 on a strong note and is expected to have continued to grow in January, but the Eurozone reading is expected to decline slightly after rising 2.5% per month in November.

It’s a relatively quiet week for central bank meetings, with only Turkey and Indonesia likely to be of interest. Indonesia is expected to cut rates slightly, while investors will watch for any sign that Turkey is expected to start slowing in the second half of 2021 if inflation peaks in the second quarter.

The other highlight is the minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, which is expected to provide a better insight into the current thinking on economic recovery and inflation as President Joe Biden takes his seat in the White House and that his stimulus package is making its way to Congress.

Investors will be on the lookout for any diverging views on inflation or signs the Fed is not as accommodating as they have been led to believe.

Key data and events

Monday

Euro zone, industrial production (dec.)

Tuesday

Euro area, gross domestic product (Q4, second publication)

Germany, ZEW survey (February)

Japan, trade balance (January)

Wednesday

United Kingdom, inflation (January)

United States, retail sales (January)

United States, industrial production (January)

Canada, IPC (January)

United States, Federal Reserve minutes

Thursday

Indonesia; Turkey, tariff decisions

United States, first jobless claims

Japan, IPC (January)

Euro zone, consumer confidence (February, flash)

Friday

Eurozone; Japan; WE; United Kingdom, PMI (February, flash)

United Kingdom, retail sales (January)

When central bank meetings last longer than a day, they are listed on the date the meeting ends and the policy is announced