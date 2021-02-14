Multiplayer fintech and confusing world of startup data – TechCrunch

There is always a fintech angle, even on Valentine’s Day.

This week, I covered Zeta, a new startup working on joint finance for modern couples. It aims to take the financial chores out of a relationship, from splitting the bill to having dinner on demand for rent through a monthly payment app.

Aditi Shekar, the co-founder, gave me some notes on why Venmo’s continued popularity is validation for the company, instead of the competition.

Here is what I learned:

Zeta’s success is built on the idea that people want to share their finances in a continuous and meaningful way, and that the financial world is ready to move from individualism to collectivism sooner and stronger. It sounds intimidating, but we already know social finance matters, as shown by apps like Venmo and Splitwise, and phenomena like the GameStop saga of just a few weeks ago. Other startups have taken notice as well, entering the world of multiplayer fintech, a term that categorizes social-oriented and user-friendly financial services. Braid, a group finance platform, attempts to make transactions work for a variety of entities, from shared households to side activities to creative projects.

Money is emotional and complex, and the opportunity in multiplayer fintech reflects exactly that. The next wave of products will be able to straddle the comfort line to successfully drive adoption and cultural change to successfully deliver a truly collaborative treasury experience.

(And in case the Valentine’s Day content isn’t enough for you, here’s another post on a new dating app for gamers).

In the rest of this newsletter, talk about the CEO’s new career path, our favorite Techstars Demo Day startups, and the latest PSPC that you probably should know about. As always you can find me on Twitter @nmasc_ or send me an email at [email protected] Want this in your inbox every week? Register here.

The data on startups is appalling

Data on startups is useful for understanding directional trends and how the flow of capital works and changes over time. But as businesses as an asset class grow and the documentation around increases becomes more thorny, the data can sometimes miss much of what is really happening on the stages.

Here’s what to know from Danny Crichton and Alex Wilhelm: PSA: Most of the aggregate data on VC trends is garbage, and the SAFEs obscuring today’s seed volume are two things that explain some of the reasons the numbers might be wrong today. The good news is that the government is also ignorant of the funding data; the bad news is that without good monitoring we don’t know how progress is being made.

Etc: A shameless take for you to give us advice on Secure Drop, TechCrunch’s submission system for any news you feel is important to share. You can remain anonymous.

The new CEO

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced weeks ago that he was stepping down as executive chairman and that AWS CEO Andy Jassy would take over as CEO. In this analysis, our enterprise cloud reporter, Ron Miller, explores the question: Is overseeing cloud operations the new path to CEO?

Here’s what you need to know, from Andrew Bartels, analyst at Forrester Research:

In both cases, these hyperscale business units of Microsoft and Amazon were the most dynamic and successful units of companies. [ ] In both cases, the cloud infrastructure was seen as a platform on top of and around which other cloud offerings could be developed, Bartels said. The companies both believe that the leaders of these two growth engines were in the best position to lead the business into the future.

Etc: Ember appoints former Dyson chief executive as consumer CEO as the startup looks beyond the smart cup, and Monzo, the UK bank challenger with nearly 5 million customers, has hired a new US CEO.

A three-shot demonstration day

TechCrunch covered Techstars’ favorites three Demo Days, which focused on Chicago, Boston, and Workforce Development. Be sure to dig into the startups yourself to make up your own mind, but if you care about what stood out to us, here’s what we’ve finished.

Here’s what you need to know: The reason I love Demo Days is that it’s a quick way to see what the next wave of startups and entrepreneurs are thinking about. In this year’s cohorts, we’ve seen an exclusive sneaker market, flexible life insurance, and a part-time childcare platform that helps parents fill in random gaps in their childcare schedule.

Etc: Without offices and demo day, are accelerators worth it?

Public markets fly high

Archer Aviation, the electric aircraft startup targeting the urban air mobility market, is teaming up with United Airlines to become a publicly traded company through, you guessed it, a SPAC.

Here is what you need to know by Kirsten korosec, our transport editor:

The deal to go public and the United Airlines order comes less than a year after Archer Aviation exited stealth. Archer was co-founded in 2018 by Adam Goldstein and Brett Adcock, who sold their software as a service company Vettery to the Adecco Group for more than $ 100 million. The company’s main backer was Lore, who sold his company Jet.com to Walmart in 2016 for $ 3.3 billion. Lore was Walmarts’ head of e-commerce until January.

Etc: Bumble price and Nigerias IROKO plans to go public on the London Stock Exchange.

Around TC

Through the week

Seen on TechCrunch

Seen on Extra Crunch

SoftBank’s earnings still provide key insight into how a venture capital heavyweight performs (and the windfall always comes with a healthy share of content and memes). This week on Equity, we couldn’t resist this subject:

Of course, if SoftBank isn’t your jam, there was a host of other news we discussed, from the latest increase in Reddits to DoorDash buying a salad processor. Listen now.

Until next week,

NOT