Winter storm in Texas: energy demand could exceed supply





HOUSTON With the winter storm increasing energy demand, Texas Governor Greg Abbott Saturday urged residents to keep. And on Sunday, ERCOT – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas – echoed the request, saying they may have to take emergency action if the reserve becomes too low. And demand could exceed supply during parts of Monday and Tuesday, which could cause big problems. RELATED: Arctic Explosions Timeline: Winter Storm Heading To Houston Area “At this point, we really don’t have any additional generations that we can add to the system to solve the problems,” said the president of the Texas Public Utility Commission DeAnn Walker. “So that comes from conservation and demand management then.” ERCOT calls on consumers and businesses to reduce their usage as much as possible from today to Tuesday. “We are experiencing record electrical demand due to the extremely cold temperatures that have hit Texas,” said Bill Magness, President and CEO of ERCOT. “At the same time, we are facing higher than normal production outages due to frozen wind turbines and the limited supply of natural gas available for production units. We ask Texans to take simple and safe steps to reduce their energy consumption during this time. time.” Here are ERCOT’s claims if you can do this without endangering security: Lower the thermostats to 68 degrees.

Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.

Turn off and unplug lights and non-essential appliances.

Avoid using large appliances (ie ovens, washing machines, etc.).

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and power-consuming equipment as much as possible.

Heavy electricity consumers should consider stopping or reducing non-essential production processes. If power reserves drop too low, ERCOT may need to declare an energy emergency alert, allowing it to take action to reduce its energy consumption. Power outages are one of them, but a last resort. Click on here for more information on ERCOT emergency procedures under tight network conditions. You can track electricity demand at ERCOT.com. You can also follow them on Twitter @ERCOT_ISO. #Houston– electrical customers in the area – due to extremely cold temperatures, help the grid operator @ERCOT_ISO conserve energy Sun February 14 – Tuesday February 16. Given prolonged temperatures below freezing, conservation measures should be implemented safely and within reason. #houwx https://t.co/TgxQsziVQb – CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 14, 2021 RELATED: Governor Abbott Calls For Caution As Harsh Winter Conditions Are Impacting Texas State officials are also warning of burning gas devices indoors as it could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. There is a real possibility of failure of power lines, which could also be live and dangerous. If you see one, you are prompted to call 311. Governor Abbott issued a disaster declaration for all 254 counties in the state ahead of the predicted winter storm. He is also calling for a federal declaration of emergency that will help respond to the winter storm as well as repair roads after the storm.







