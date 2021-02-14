Can a young widower receive survivor benefits from social security?

Dear Liz: My grandson’s 22-year-old wife was killed in a traffic accident just after her birthday. My grandson, 26, stayed with a 2 year and 9 month old child. Due to COVID-19, he was staying at home with the kids and she was working at a fast food restaurant. We thought there would be Social Security survivor benefits, but it was denied because she did not have 10 shifts in payroll. Is there an appeal for this denial? She was too young to have the necessary quarters.

Reply: Given her age, the family might be unlucky if they only recently started working. But there is a special rule that applies if she was working at jobs that paid Social Security for at least a year and a half before her death.

In the case of survivor benefits, the time required for a person to work generally varies by age. To generate survivor benefits, the number of years you need to work at a job that earns Social Security is a maximum of 10 years. Each shift usually generates one credit and no more than 40 credits are required. The younger a person dies, the less credit is required. People, however, generally need at least six credits, and only credits earned after the age of 22 count towards the total.

But there is one exception. Survivor benefits can be paid if the worker has accumulated at least six credits in the three years prior to death. So if your grandson’s wife worked for at least 18 months before her terribly premature death, survivor benefits could be paid to her minor children and the surviving spouse who takes care of them, said William Meyer, director. general of Social security solutions, a site of advocacy strategy.

The benefits would be based on his earnings history, so the amounts are unlikely to be substantial, Meyer noted. Still, something would be better than nothing.

All social security decisions can be appealed. If your grandson has already filed an application and was denied, the denial letter would explain his appeal rights, Meyer said. If he has just received a verbal denial, he should go ahead and file a formal request to start the process. If his wife had income that may not yet have been reported, he can provide his latest pay stubs or W-2 forms when filing the application.

Given that she fears having enough qualifying quarters, as well as low earnings, that could be pretty big, Meyer said.

Emergency fund: what size?

Dear Liz: You recently advised a teacher who asked to repay the student debt. Among other things, you suggested having a substantial emergency fund before making additional payments on student debt (or a mortgage, for that matter). Substantial means having three to six months of expenses saved. If your work is far from solid, you might want to put some more aside. Granted, this fits against the backdrop of the student debt issue, but is this emergency fund advice still valid in light of studies showing that the liquidity needs of low-income households are much higher? weak?

Reply: The usual advice on emergency funds is often unrealistic and at times absurd for most low- or even moderate-income households.

Advice is usually given by financial planners who generally work with high income clients. The higher your income, the more likely you are to have the cash flow available to quickly build up a large emergency fund.

A analysis in the New York Times found that a household with an income over $ 200,000 would need about two months to save a month in expenses. A household with an income between $ 70,000 and $ 99,999 would need seven to eight months to save a month. A typical household with two or more people and an income of $ 50,000 to $ 69,999 would need more than two years to save a single month of expenses.

As you have noted, however, various studies have shown that much smaller emergency funds can help households avoid disaster.

A 2015 study by Pew Charitable Trusts found that the costliest financial shock experienced by the typical household was $ 2,000. But as little as $ 250 can reduce the chances of a low-income household suffering serious financial setbacks such as eviction, according to one. 2016 Urban Institute study.

A three-month emergency fund might be a long-term goal, but it’s not something that should be prioritized over more important tasks like saving for retirement or paying off debt. at high rate.

However, such a fund should be a priority over potentially tax-deductible reduced rate debt repayment. This is especially true when you are making additional payments on student loans. Paying off credit cards can free up extra credit to use in an emergency, but payments sent to student lenders are lost forever.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist for Nerdwallet. Questions can be directed to him at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the contact form at AskLizWeston.com.