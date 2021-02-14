Universal’s Amsterdam adventure will leave even slim Vivendi shareholders burdened

MBWs Stat Of The Week is a series in which we show why a single data point deserves the attention of the global music industry. Stat Of the Week is supported by Five Music Group, a technology-driven record, distribution and rights management company.

Yesterday MBW unveiled the new releases that Vivendi officially plans to take Universal Music Group public in the Netherlands later this year. Since our story landed, we keep hearing the same question: why Amsterdam?

Obviously we would like to tell you that Sir Lucian Grainge and the Bollors chose the dam because of a bias for joyfully sunny afternoons at the Grasshopper, but this is unfortunately unlikely.

A more realistic, albeit fortuitous, factor might be Vivendi’s own suggestion that Holland is “a country that has been one of the historic homes of UMG.” (This is a reference to PolyGram, which was sold to Seagram for $ 10.6 billion in 1998, then integrated into UMG. Vivendi subsequently acquired Seagram for $ 34 billion transaction while in stock In 2000.)

One of the reasons Vivendi became Dutch was Financial Times last week: Amsterdam’s Euronext recently overtook the London Stock Exchange as Europe’s largest equity trading center, in part due to ‘the Dutch roundup[ing] business lost by the United Kingdom since Brexit ”.

The FT explained that this trend was propelled by the ban on European financial institutions from trading in London “because Brussels has not recognized UK stock exchanges and trading venues as having the same supervisory status as the his ”.

Across the globe, Universal Music Group goes public, perhaps the most striking initial story to emerge from its IPO will be how far it leaves Vivendi shareholders.

Vivendi indicates that its management is currently evaluating a proposal to sell 60% of Universal’s equity, a decision it will take by March 31. The recently crowned 20% shareholder of UMG, a consortium led by Tencent, has offered a “favorable first response” to the plan.

Under the proposal, this 60% stake in Universal will be distributed to existing Vivendi shareholders, presumably giving these shareholders the option of selling their new UMG shares on Euronext Amsterdam from the start of trading.

Exane BNP Paribas estimates that this distribution of shares would see UMG’s post-IPO (but pre-trade) stake thus divided: 20% to Vivendi, 20% to the Tencent consortium, 16% to the Bollor group (Vivendi’s largest shareholder) , and 44% to other Vivendi shareholders.

MBW Weekly Statistics: As part of vivendi’s IPO proposal, a The owner of shares worth 0.1% in Vivendi will soon receive a separate share worth more than $ 20 million in Universal Music Group.

Vivendi claims that its current shareholders will receive their share of the 60% of the UMG spin-out capital via a “special dividend”. And when you do the math, the focus is really on the “special”.

If Vivendi approves the proposal, the owner of a 1% stake in Vivendi would appear to receive an additional 0.6% stake (via this “special dividend”) in the newly split Universal.

Vivendi, meanwhile, says it is ready for Universal’s IPO as UMG’s corporate valuation of 30 billion (currently worth around $ 36 billion) has been cemented. This was achieved by the Tencent consortium, which acquired a second 10% tranche of UMG at a cost of 3 billion in January.

So what if Universal now floats in Amsterdam with that $ 30 billion valuation?

The owner of a 1% today in Vivendi would receive a 0.6% stake in Universal… worth 180 million (currently worth $ 218 million ).

The owner of a 0.1% today in Vivendi would receive a 0.06% stake in Universal… worth €18 million ($22 million)

And the owner of a 0.01% today in Vivendi would receive a 0.006% stake in Universal… worth €1.8 million ($2.2 million)

Yes: if all goes well with UMG’s IPO plan, even Vivendi shareholders with a fractional stake in the French multimedia house will become multimillionaires.

Figures like this may attract the attention of artist advocates, wondering where their herd’s share of the money lies. Ultimately, however, Vivendi’s investors are responding not to the music business, but to the struggles of the stock market and the enduring rules of corporate ownership.

(As such, these artist advocates may instead wish to focus on encouraging Vivendi / Universal to sell UMG’s stake in Spotify “href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/ spotify / “> Spotify, if that happened today would be likely trigger a payment of over $ 500 million to the UMG artist community.)

Nor will Vivendi shareholders get richer solely from the sale of UMG shares; they will be left with their current also in Vivendi.

Without its majority stake in UMG, one would expect Vivendi to be worth less than it is today.

Here’s where the math has fun. In a quirk of the modern stock exchange, Vivendi, which trades on the Paris Euronext currently carries market capitalization of 30.9 billion.

This is barely higher than the valuation of Universal Music Group (30 billion), based on Tencent.

Still, UMG, although Vivendi’s largest company, contributed just under half (45.8%) of the French company’s revenue in the first nine months of 2020.

The remainder of Vivendi’s 11.6 billion revenue during this period was generated by a mix of subsidiaries such as Canal Plus (TV), StudioCanal (Film), Havas (advertising), SeeTickets (ticketing) and Gameloft (video games).

Vivendi also owns the Editis publishing house, which it acquired as part of a billion dollar transaction in 2019.

Vivendi will therefore remain a powerful multimedia powerhouse after the release of its crown jewel Universal Music Group in Amsterdam.

Yet even as the majority shareholder of UMG jumps on a plane to Schiphol, it will leave Vivendi investors with a glittering golden farewell.

