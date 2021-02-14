Eastlake Bar Receives Third Citation for Coronavirus Health Order Violation





EASTLAKE, Ohio An Eastlake lounge was cited for the third time overnight Saturday by the Ohio investigative unit for violating health orders put in place to try to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. Vybez Lounge, on Lakeshore Boulevard, received two citations on its liquor license at the end of December 2020. It was again cited around 12:10 am Sunday, according to an OIU press release. OIU officers attended the bar and saw customers congregating closely at or near the bar. There were also around 200 people inside the bar, with little to no social distancing measures in place, the press release said. The salon was cited for misconduct, disorderly activity, the statement said. The administrative case against Vybez Lounge will be heard by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for possible penalties, including fines or the suspension or revocation of his liquor license, according to the OIU. You can find the cases that were heard by the alcohol control commission and their conclusions here. As coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline in Ohio and remain below 2,500, meaning a statewide curfew is no longer in place, officers from the Unit Ohio survey no longer cite establishments to serve alcohol beyond a certain time in the evening. However, their work will continue as usual. Learn more about Ohio coronavirus coverage: As Ohio Finishes Correcting Total Coronavirus Death Error, State Reports 1,809 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 New Deaths: Update Sunday Editorial: Shocking failure by Ohio and Cuyahoga counties to ensure minorities have not been harmed in COVID-19 vaccine rush Resignation, reassignment and new boss: Ohio Department of Health announces reorganization details after data error on coronavirus deaths

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos