CenterPoint Energy Offers Tips For Houstonians To Stay Safe And Warm During Winter Storm





HOUSTON (CW39) In the coming days, Houstonians will experience extremely cold temperatures. CenterPoint Energy offers these tips for ensuring a safe and warm home: Electric: High winds and ice could cause power lines to fall in isolated areas. Always assume that the faulty lines or wires are live and potentially dangerous if touched. Stay away from fallen lines or fallen wires.

Keep your distance from objects touching downed lines (tree branches, vehicles, fences, etc.).

If someone has ever come into contact with a power line, do not try to save them, you cannot help them if you become a victim. Call 911 instead.

Report broken power lines to 713-207-2222 or 800-332-7143. Natural gas: Make sure your heating system is working properly . Defective home heating equipment can cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that the furnace’s exterior vents are not blocked by snow or ice. Keep your furnace filter clean for safe and efficient operation.

. Defective home heating equipment can cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning. Check that the furnace’s exterior vents are not blocked by snow or ice. Keep your furnace filter clean for safe and efficient operation. Use space heaters safely . Use an auto-shut off heater and keep children, pets, and all objects at least three feet away. A gas, propane or wood heating appliance must be vented to the outdoors. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating.

. Use an auto-shut off heater and keep children, pets, and all objects at least three feet away. A gas, propane or wood heating appliance must be vented to the outdoors. Stoves and ovens should never be used for space heating. Check your carbon monoxide (CO) and smoke detectors . These devices are essential to alert you to a fire or dangerous malfunction with a furnace, water heater, chimney or stove. Test your alarms monthly and change the batteries annually.

. These devices are essential to alert you to a fire or dangerous malfunction with a furnace, water heater, chimney or stove. Test your alarms monthly and change the batteries annually. Immediately report a suspected gas leak. If you smell the rotten egg smell of natural gas, immediately set off on foot, go to a safe place, and call 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 713-659-2111 or 800-752-8036. Do not use electrical switches, phones (including cell phones), driving or starting a car, or doing anything that might cause a spark. Energetic efficiency Cold temperatures also mean increased energy consumption. CenterPoint Energy recommends the following tips for more efficient heating: Furnace: A furnace is the largest consumer of natural gas. Do not set your thermostat above 68 degrees. If possible, set it to 65 degrees when you are home and 60 degrees when you are away from home.

Lowering your thermostat can help you save on your annual heating costs. Installing a programmable thermostat can help you automatically control your heat consumption. Add extra layers of clothing to keep warm. Change your air filters every month. A dirty filter limits air circulation and can increase the cost of operating your furnace by up to 10%. A good reminder is to change the filter each time you receive your natural gas bill. Other devices: Although they consume less natural gas, you can still maximize their efficiency. Operate your gas washing machine, dishwasher and dryer only at full load. Make your home more airtight and keep the cold air outside: Seal leaks around doors, windows and other openings such as pipes or ducts with caulk or weatherstripping. The most common places where air escapes in homes are floors, walls, ceilings, ducts, chimneys, plumbing penetrations, doors, windows, fans, vents and outlets electric. If it’s been a while, consider adding more insulation to your attic. On sunny days, open the curtains and blinds to let in the warmth of the sun. Close them at night to isolate them from the cold outside air. For the latest information on power outages:



