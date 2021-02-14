Crown CEO Ken Barton finally resigns after scathing casino report





Crown Resorts Barangaroo South luxury resort and One Barangaroo Crown residences development in Sydney on February 10. Photographer: Brendon Thorne / Bloomberg Photographer: Brendon Thorne / Bloomberg Crown Resorts Ltd. CEO Ken Barton ultimately resigned, giving in to days of pressure after a scathing regulatory report revealed the Australian casino operator had facilitated money laundering and was not fit to hold a license in Sydney. Barton will leave immediately, Melbourne-based Crown said in a statement Monday. Barton became CEO and director of Crown, Australia’s largest casino operator, in early 2020, after 10 years as CFO. Helen Coonan will lead the company as executive chairman while the board oversees the search for a new CEO, the company said. “Taking on the role of executive chairman is a decision I did not take lightly but the board feels it provides leadership stability and certainty at this important time for the business, ”Coonan said. “The Board is committed to maintaining momentum as Crown takes important steps to improve our governance, compliance and culture. Former judge Patricia Bergin’s report, released on February 9, was particularly critical of Barton. “It doesn’t live up to what is required as the head of a casino licensee,” she writes. Despite that, Barton hung on and as late as Friday he and Crown were still assessing his position. After a year round Investigation for the State of Gaming Watchdog in New South Wales, Bergin recommended an overhaul of Crown’s management, governance and culture before the company could begin gaming operations in its Australian $ 2.2 billion ($ 1.7 billion) Sydney casino. Crown said on February 12 that Andrew Demetriou had resigned as a director. He follows the two candidates for the board of directors of Crown’s largest shareholder, James Packer. They left the day after Bergin’s report was published. No cure Barton revealed during Bergin’s investigation last year that Crown had yet to analyze which accounts were would have used by money launderers. He was also unaware for years that a large junket operator had a cashier at Crown Casino in Melbourne, even though the setup posed a money laundering risk. Packer’s casino dream depressed as crown deemed unfit for license Barton’s testimony at the inquest “demonstrated a serious lack of judgment,” Bergin said in his report. “His problems will not be solved by appointing expert people in the field who report to him,” she wrote. Philip Crawford, chairman of New South Wales’ gaming regulator, the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority, said on February 11 that there was “some evidence” that Barton should step down. “More people have to leave,” he told local radio. Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos