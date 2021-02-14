More than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Texas; Supersites are coming next week – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth





Nurses, firefighters, doctors, pharmacists and others worked together to administer more than four million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine statewide until Sunday. According to a tweet from Governor Greg Abbott, not only has the state passed four million doses, but the last million doses have been administered in the past eight days alone. Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows more than 111,000 doses of the vaccine are headed north Texas this week, or about a third of the state’s weekly allocation. However, winter conditions can delay or cancel some vaccination clinics, so be sure to check with your provider if you have an appointment to receive the vaccination. Even more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available the following week when FEMA is expected to open vaccine supersites in Arlington and Dallas, where federal officials plan to vaccinate more than 10,000 people a day starting February 24. The vaccines sent to the supersites are in addition to those already distributed in the area. Do you want to register on a waiting list for vaccines? As the state begins distributing COVID-19 vaccines for people in phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have started waiting lists for those who want to be vaccinated. You can now register to receive the immunization in Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties. The links are below: Waitlist links: Collin – Search the waiting list | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant You don’t have to be a county resident to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county – registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County also takes registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS Vaccine Helpline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, dial 940-349-2585. The vaccine is currently only given to those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, as directed by the Texas Department of State Health Services. People in phase 1A are frontline healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes people over 65 or over 16 with chronic illness that puts them at risk for serious illness. The DSHS said on February 4 that they were continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers. Once vaccinated, people are expected to achieve some level of protection within a few weeks of the first shot, but full protection may not occur until a few weeks after the second shot. Even fully vaccinated, it is still possible to be infected with the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection. The Texas DSHS says the vaccine will not be readily available to the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.







