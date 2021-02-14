Live updates: There could be up to 8 inches of snow in parts of North Texas by Monday morning





Authorities have already warned of poor conditions on all roads, both highways and residential streets, urging people to stay home if possible.

Snow has been falling for hours in North Texas and is expected to pick up the pace on Sunday afternoon. North Texans should expect significant accumulations on the roads, especially as a round of moderate to heavy snow is moving, dumping up to 1 inch per hour of snow in some pockets. Drivers should exercise extreme caution as blizzard-like conditions are expected Sunday through Monday and conditions are likely to deteriorate. Officials have already warned on poor conditions on all roads, highways and residential streets, urging people to stay home if possible. Key links: Don’t forget to download the WFAA app to check one of orr dozens of local speed cameras near you as well as the latest forecasts, cameras and current conditions. RELATED: How to Stay Safe and Prepare for a Winter Storm Weather Event Here’s what’s going on in North Texas: 17h18: U.S. Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) have written to President Joe Biden to support Governor Greg Abbott’s federal request for a declaration of disaster in light of severe winter storms affecting the state. “The governor and local officials have informed us that the severity and scale of the storm is beyond the capacity of the state and local government to respond. “Prolonged freezing temperatures, strained power capacity and dangerous roads are just some of the current dangers facing all Texans. In the past three days, there have been 11 crash-related deaths as road conditions deteriorate. More than 23,000 Texans lost power, and frozen pipes impacted water distribution statewide. “We respectfully urge you to approve the governors’ request for Category B public assistance and direct federal assistance for the 254 counties of Texas,” the statement said. 3:47 p.m .: In Hurst, Republic Services is canceling the garbage service for Monday, February 15. He plans to resume pickup on Tuesday. Non-emergency municipal facilities will also delay opening on Monday, February 15 until 10 a.m. 3:43 p.m .: Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is suspending all train travel until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions. Bus routes will always operate on a Saturday schedule. 3.10 p.m .: ERCOT, the operator of the Texas power grid, says about half of the wind turbine capacity (25,000 megawatts) in West Texas is not producing due to winter weather conditions. “This morning, about half of the wind capacity was iced up,” said Dan Woodfin, ERCOT. ERCOT also said that if power reserves fell below certain thresholds, it would ask regional providers like ONCOR to shut off power in certain neighborhoods for “maybe 15 to 30 minutes.” AFTER: @ERCOT_ISO, the operator of the Texas power grid, says that if power reserves fall below certain thresholds – ERCOT would ask regional providers like @oncor to shut off electricity in certain neighborhoods for “maybe 15 to 30 minutes”. ERCOT requests conservation.#txwx – Jason Whately (@JasonWhately) February 14, 2021 3:00 p.m .: What is the weather like in your part of the country? Send us your local forecast on Twitter by shooting a 15-second horizontal video and tagging it with the hashtag #WFAAWinter. Here is an example: Great job, Katina! “Where I am: the weather.” Share yours in a 15 second horizontal video and use #wfaawinter https://t.co/3ca4OLuGnH – WFAA (@wfaa) February 14, 2021 2:00 p.m .: State officials are concerned about demand for and supply of electricity and have said they may need to embark on emergency operations starting tonight. At this point, rotating blackouts would be the last step in an emergency and energy reserves are currently good, but they are concerned about the forecast. NOW: @ERCOT_ISO, the operator of the Texas power grid, said that at this point, rotating blackouts are the last step in an emergency. There are other steps to take first. Power reserves are currently good, @ERCOT_ISO

said but the forecasts are concerning. #txwx – Jason Whately (@JasonWhately) February 14, 2021 Right now they are urging Texans to conserve as much energy as possible. RELATED: ‘Rotating Blackouts’ Possible Within Next 72 Hours As State Officials Urge Texans To Save Energy Due To Extreme Cold 1:30 p.m .: When the next batch of moderate to heavy snow arrives, it will bring with it whiteout conditions close to blizzard. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 35 mph, will blow the snow away. Avoid the roads. 1:15 p.m .: About 10,300 homes in North Texas were without power as of 1:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Oncor. Over 22,100 people in all were without power across Texas at the time. 12:30 p.m .: About 900 flights were canceled at DFW and Love Field airports. Total cancellations within, to or outside the United States today at Dallas-Fort Worth International totaled 709 flights at 12:30 p.m. and 191 flights at Dallas Love Field. 12h00: A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas. All 254 counties in Texas were under the warning at noon Sunday. 9:30 am: Officials are urging Texans to conserve electricity as the grid faces unprecedented demand from extreme cold and below-normal electricity production due to frozen turbines and declining natural gas supplies. RELATED: State Urges Texans To Save Energy Until Tuesday Due To Extreme Cold







