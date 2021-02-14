Canada’s Leading Small Arms Manufacturer Sold to Czech Company | Canada | News





Canada’s leading small arms manufacturer that supplies firearms to the Canadian military has been purchased by a Czech company. Czech firearms company Ceska Zbrojovka will acquire Colt in the United States as well as its subsidiary Colt Canada, based in Kitchener, Ontario. The deal is expected to be concluded by the summer. Colt Canada, with approximately 100 employees, is Canada’s strategic source and center of excellence for small arms. It is part of what the federal government calls the Ammunition Supply Program, which provides that contracts are directed to Colt Canada to maintain its expertise. Department of National Defense officials recognize that taxpayers pay a premium for firearms to be manufactured in Canada under sole source agreements. The Czech company has around 1,650 workers in the Czech Republic, the United States and Germany. In a statement, he noted that the acquisition of Colt will allow it to acquire significant production capacity in the United States and Canada and significantly expand its global customer base. National Defense spokesman André-Anne Poulin said on Sunday the department had been made aware of the impending sale of Colt Canada. Even though we do not foresee an impact on our existing contracts, we are still assessing the situation, she noted. Public Services and Procurement Canada could not provide comments because its media relations office is closed on weekends. However, last year this department emphasized the value for Canada of having its own small arms capacity. With Colt Canada as a strategic sourcing source and center of excellence for small arms, the Government of Canada has the capacity to produce small arms domestically, ensuring the development of a viable and internationally competitive industry. which offers long-term industrial and economic benefits to Canada, the department noted in an email. Copyright Postmedia Network Inc., 2021







