NPPD and LES ask customers to voluntarily conserve energy





LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Customers in the Nebraska Public Power District and Lincoln Electric System are urged to take action to conserve energy due to current and future low temperatures affecting the state and midwestern part of the country. LES urged customers to take action to save energy due to current and future low temperatures resulting in increased consumption of electricity and natural gas. The higher usage creates extremely high wholesale electricity and natural gas prices. These factors, along with the reduction in wind generation in the region to provide renewable energy, have prompted the utility to ask residential and commercial customers to take action to reduce energy use. The NPPD has asked customers to reduce all electricity use from now through February 15 at midnight and the following 48 hours to mitigate the risk of potential widespread and longer-lasting outages. The effects of widespread and extreme cold have led to an increasing tightening of conditions in the service territory of Southwest Power Pools of which the NPPD is a member. The NPPD currently exploits all available generation resources to meet demand, but requires voluntary conservation by electricity consumers. Electrical consumers can do the following to help without jeopardizing safety: Lower the thermostats to 68 degrees and below at night. Close blinds and shades to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows. Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and devices, computers and printers. Close the fireplace damper when not in use to avoid losing heat through the chimney. Avoid using large appliances (ie ovens, washing machines, etc.). Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and power-consuming equipment as much as possible. Do not connect a generator to your home’s electrical system. Consult a licensed electrician. Do not use any cooking equipment to heat indoors. Charcoal and gas grills produce large amounts of carbon monoxide and even small amounts have potentially fatal results. How LES Customers Can Help: Set your thermostat to 68 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and 60 degrees at night or when you are away from home for more than four hours. If you have a heat pump, don’t set your thermostat higher than 3-4 degrees. Make sure the air registers are not blocked by furniture, carpet or curtains. Open blinds and curtains on the sunny sides of your home or business during the day. Close them at night. Keep windows securely locked. Seal windows and exterior doors with weather stripping. Close the fireplace damper when not in use to avoid losing heat through the chimney. Do not use a wood-burning fireplace as a supplemental heater, as it draws warm air from a house through the chimney to fuel the fire. If you are using a portable heater, lower the central heating thermostat to compensate for the energy consumed by the heater. Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos