Loan frenzy spurs Bendigo and Adelaide Bank after tough year

Adelaide Moms Launch Baby Formula Brand Bendigo and Adelaide Bank announced statutory net income of $ 243.9 million for the first half of fiscal 2021, up more than 400% from the previous six months ravaged by the pandemic.

Marnie Baker is Managing Director and CEO of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. Picture provided

Supported by a sharp increase in lending, Australia’s fifth-largest retail bank generated $ 849 million in revenue for the six months ending Dec.31, up 5% from the previous half-year and 3% better than at the same time a year ago.

The increase in revenue was offset by a decrease in operating expenses of $ 17.6 million for the six-month period following a reduction in costs that included a series of layoffs in November and December.

The reductions also included a net reduction of 12 branches offset by a 16% increase in the number of mobile relationship managers.

The increased statutory net profit is 419 percent higher than the profit realized in the second half of fiscal 2020 and 67 percent compared to the same period last year.

As part of its presentation to shareholders and at the Australian Securities Exchange this morning, the bank declared a fully franked interim dividend of 23.5 cents per share in addition to a final dividend of 4.5 cents per share for the ‘exercise 20.

While the interim dividend for the first half was a significant increase from the previous half, it was down 24% in the first half of fiscal 20, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The positive result follows a meager 12-month previous for the bank, which saw its share price cut in half from $ 10.57 on February 17 last year to be consistently below $ 6 by mid -March to mid-May. Its stock price has since recovered to settle at $ 9.49 as of this morning opening.

Managing Director and CEO Marnie Baker said the bank is well advanced in its strategy to grow and accelerate its transformation to become Australia’s bank of choice.

Our strategy, supported by our goal of nurturing prosperity, not outside of it, and our strong financial position has enabled us to further increase the number of clients and the market share of loans and deposits, while by reducing costs and simplifying our operations, she said.

We realized our growth opportunities and continued to support our customers, communities and all stakeholders, despite the challenges many Australians face and the economy that continues into the semester.

Consistent with previous halves, the number of customers choosing to do business with us increased again, increasing 4.3% to 1.96 million as of June 30.

An increase in cash profits was seen across all three divisions and was driven by Business division (up 39%), followed by Agribusiness (up 25%) and Consumer (up 12%). %), which represents about 70%. gains.

For the fourth consecutive semester, our Consumer division once again outperformed the industry, recording strong residential loan growth to $ 3 billion from the previous semester, Baker said.

COVID-19 support packages as of December 31 included deferred loans of around $ 1.1 billion on 3,087 accounts receivable, down 86% from a peak of around $ 6.9 billion in May. About 65 percent of the ongoing support programs are residential loans, the remainder being commercial (30 percent) and consumer packages.

Baker said the bank has played an important role in supporting customers through COVID-19 while providing credit to support the economy.

Deferrals have declined significantly from their May peak, including in Victoria, and our strong capital position ensures that we are well positioned to handle the pandemic, she said.

Our results demonstrate the strength of our strategy, our business model and the ability of our employees who acted quickly and acted with care to support our clients and their communities.

With business confidence and consumer sentiment on the rise, an ongoing low interest rate environment, a growing housing market, an improving job market, continued growth in the Australian region and our clients demonstrating ‘remarkable resilience and adaptability, we are supported by outlook.

However, we always take a long-term view and remain aware of the global and local impacts of the pandemic, international trade sentiment, decisions on government support measures and the current reality of natural disasters and climate change.