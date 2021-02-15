Business
Hospitalizations and positivity rate continue to drop – CBS Baltimore
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WJZ) – Maryland reported 847 new cases on Sunday, the lowest number of new cases reported in a single day since Nov. 3, according to data from the State Department of Health.
On Sunday, the state recorded 370,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,374 deaths, an increase of 18.
Hospitalizations fell from 26 to 1,166. Of those hospitalized, 873 are in acute care, while 293 are in intensive care. The number of hospitalizations is also at its lowest level since mid-November.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate fell from 4.76% on Thursday to 4.63% on Sunday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the state has carried out 7,466,180 tests. Of these, 2,926,402 people tested negative.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
An additional 13,720 Marylanders received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the state’s total to 639,502. A total of 237,830 people received their second dose.
A total of 877,332 vaccines have been administered in the state, according to the State Department of Health.
Governor Larry Hogan met with lawmakers in the Oval Office on Friday. He said he had a productive 1.5-hour conversation with President Joe Biden, during which he urged him to pass bipartisan relief legislation against COVID.
“If this is just a take it or leave it democratic bill, we have filibuster republicans, you have democrats enforcing their will, it won’t be so easy to do get things done with infrastructure and our economy, ”Hogan said. .
The governor has praised the work of Maryland lawmakers who passed a $ 1.5 billion pandemic relief bill earlier this month.
“I put my money where I want to talk about it and I say you can get people on the other side to come together in the middle of a crisis,” he said.
Almost 10% of the state’s population has received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
This represents nearly 640,000 people. Although the problem persists because the demand is much higher than the supply.
Over the weekend, the Baltimore Convention Center began administering the first doses. Later this month, M&T Bank Stadium will follow.
On this Valentine’s Day, Montgomery County reopens the indoor dining room at 25% capacity.
In Baltimore, Councilor John Bullock was handing out goodies, including masks, as a reminder that all the precautions we’ve grown used to are still important.
“We know the rates are dropping, but they’re still high enough that it’s a danger,” Bullock said.
Baltimore County Director Johnny Olszewski tweeted he was encouraged by the current COVID-19 measures, saying the positivity rate is now 3.8% and the cases per 100,000 have dropped to 15.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are marked with an asterisk):
|county
|Case
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6 363
|(193)
|1 *
|Anne Arundel
|34,526
|(489)
|14 *
|City of Baltimore
|39,424
|(834)
|21 *
|Baltimore County
|49,353
|(1,188)
|34 *
|Calvert
|3,572
|(62)
|1 *
|Caroline
|1,991
|(18)
|0 *
|Carroll
|7 331
|(201)
|5 *
|Cecil
|4,940
|(112)
|2 *
|Charles
|8 553
|(149)
|2 *
|Dorchester
|2 243
|(39)
|1 *
|Frederick
|16,409
|(252)
|9 *
|Garrett
|1,829
|(57)
|1 *
|Harford
|12,040
|(222)
|4 *
|Howard
|15 284
|(211)
|6 *
|Kent
|1,088
|(37)
|2 *
|Montgomery
|61 643
|(1,328)
|44 *
|Prince george’s
|70 980
|(1,257)
|28 *
|Queen anne
|2 492
|(36)
|1 *
|St. Mary’s
|4,900
|(110)
|0 *
|Somerset
|2 347
|(29)
|0 *
|Talbot
|1796
|(30)
|0 *
|Washington
|12,065
|(237)
|3 *
|Wicomico
|6 621
|(137)
|0 *
|Worcester
|3 193
|(86)
|1 *
|Data not available
|0
|(60)
|0 *
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and sex (probable deaths are marked with an asterisk):
|Gender age
|Case
|Deaths
|0-9
|18,317
|(3)
|0 *
|10-19
|35 174
|(6)
|1 *
|20-29
|67,281
|(34)
|1 *
|30-39
|63 944
|(74)
|6 *
|40-49
|56,440
|(201)
|5 *
|50-59
|56,013
|(557)
|23 *
|60-69
|37 870
|(1,163)
|18 *
|70-79
|21,583
|(1,880)
|35 *
|80+
|14 361
|(3,454)
|91 *
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0 *
|Women
|194,382
|(3,555)
|89 *
|Man
|176,601
|(3,819)
|91 *
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0 *
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are marked with an asterisk):
|Race / ethnicity
|Case
|Deaths
|African American (NH)
|105,686
|(2,547)
|64 *
|Asian (NH)
|8,269
|(253)
|7 *
|White (NH)
|127,674
|(3 754)
|94 *
|Hispanic
|60 190
|(682)
|15 *
|Other (NH)
|17 372
|(74)
|0 *
|Data not available
|51,792
|(64)
|0 *
For the latest information on the coronavirus, see the Maryland Department of Health website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage at coronavirus in Maryland here.
