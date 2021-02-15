PensionBee will provide clients with access to the planned IPO





PensionBee, the fintech start-up, will allow clients to use their pensions to become shareholders under plans to list on the London Stock Exchange. PensionBee will give an “early invitation to clients to register their interest” this month when it goes public, which is slated for later this year. This means that they can tie their retirement accounts to the IPO process and buy stocks when the offering goes out alongside the big institutions that tend to dominate IPOs. PensionBee presented enrollment plans in the high growth segment of LSE for this year. About 60% of the company is owned by management and staff, including founder Romina Savova, with US bank State Street being the largest outside shareholder. The board is chaired by Mark Wood, former managing director of UK insurer Prudential. None of the existing owners plan to sell any shares as part of the IPO. KBW Stifel has been appointed to advise on the process. PensionBee has registered more than 119,000 people on its pension consolidation platform since its launch in 2014. FinTech has 1.4 billion pounds of assets under management. In 2020, PensionBee reported a 77% increase in revenue to £ 6.3million, with growth accelerating as more people relied on online channels to manage their money during the pandemic. Savova told the Financial Times that the company has nearly doubled its users and assets under management every year since launch – and is confident it could continue to grow at a “double-digit high” given the “large” market. which remains to be dealt with in Great Britain. PensionBee’s online platform allows clients to track pensions, using their employment history to create a single plan and managed by Legal & General, HSBC, BlackRock or State Street. The company is working with PrimaryBid, the LSE-backed retail investor platform, to enable clients to register their interest in buying shares ahead of its potential IPO. PensionBee will then connect the accounts of interested customers to PrimaryBid. PensionBee said that a “key part” of its IPO was to enable clients to get involved. Early indications would also allow them to gauge investor interest levels, Savova added. “Clients can too often be overlooked during an IPO, but our clients have always been at the heart of what we do,” said Savova. “Offering our clients the opportunity to share our growth journey has always been a key motivation in our listing reasons.” She added that investors were looking to support tech-driven companies with strong growth prospects. The government is currently conducting a review of the registration regime, which will likely recommend changes to the rules to attract new start-ups to London. Anand Sambasivan, Managing Director of PrimaryBid, said that “when issuers include their communities during the IPO, it builds trust, loyalty and commitment.”

