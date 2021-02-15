More than 9,500 without power in San Antonio amid winter storm; CPS Energy provides safety advice





Rare low temperatures are expected to lead to record energy consumption this week.

SAN ANTONIO As temperatures drop to sub-freezing conditions on Sunday night, power outages are starting to appear in San Antonio. As of 9:40 p.m. as of Sunday, nearly 9,700 customers were without power in the north and northwest of San Antonio. Below is a map of CPS Energy outages: And below is a map of the power outages in the Hill Country area, from Central Texas Electric Coop: Energy tips Temperatures in the region are expected to continue to drop and not warm up in the 1940s until Tuesday. As a result, CPS Energy is asking the San Antonians to limit their energy consumption during this time. The citizens of the Greater San Antonio community are great partners in saving energy. Now is the time for us to unite even more, said Paula Gold-Williams, President and CEO of CPS Energy. The targeted efforts of the San Antonians doing their part to reduce their consumption of electric power and natural gas will help our community get through this time better and keep their bills affordable. Lowering the thermostat to 68 degrees could make a big difference. The Texas Electrical Reliability Council predicts record statewide energy use, which could lead to loss of electricity. If you are using a generator, here are some safety tips from CPS: Use carbon monoxide detectors in areas near the generator to monitor levels

TURN OFF all generator powered devices before shutting down the generator itself

PLUG the generator into a ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) to prevent electric shock and electric shock.

Make sure your generator is properly grounded

Make sure extension cords used with generators are rated for the load and in good condition

DO NOT connect generators directly to household wiring without an appropriate transfer switch installed

DO NOT overload the generator CPS Energy also provides the following safety tips associated with natural gas: Never use a stove / oven as a heater. Using the stove or range to heat your home can produce dangerous carbon monoxide.

Test smoke detectors to make sure they work in every room, outside every room, and on every floor.

Test or install carbon monoxide alarms in a central location outside of sleeping areas.

Keep flammable liquids and spray cans at least three feet from heating equipment.

When using a natural gas heater, leave a window open a few inches for adequate ventilation.

Have your natural gas appliances maintained and repaired by professionals. Keep the areas around your gas water heater or furnace clean, unobstructed, and free of flammable materials.

If you smell a strong smell that smells like rotten eggs, leave the house immediately. Do not turn on or off any electrical switch. Do not use a flashlight or phone. An electric spark from any electrical or battery powered device, or even static electricity, could ignite a gas leak and cause an explosion. Call (210) 353-4357 (HELP) from a neighbor’s house as soon as possible. Never try to locate the source of a gas leak yourself. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos