



EJ Hersom, DOD

(BBB) ​​- Do you have your COVID-19 vaccine? Good work! But don’t share a photo of your immunization card on social media. The self-identification information therein makes you vulnerable to identity theft and can help crooks create fake versions. Protect your personal information You have received your COVID-19 inoculation and you are delighted to share the good news and encourage others to do the same. You take a selfie with your vaccination card and post it on Facebook, Instagram, or other social media platform. Unfortunately, your card has your full name and date of birth on it, as well as information about where you received your vaccine. If your social media privacy settings aren’t too high, you can give out valuable information to anyone. Sharing your personal information is not the only problem. Crooks in Britain have been arrested selling fake vaccination cards on eBay and TIC Tac. It is only a matter of time before similar inconveniences occur in the United States and Canada. Posting photos of your card can help provide fraudsters with information they can use to create and sell fake cards. How to share securely on social media Share your vaccine sticker or use a contoured frame instead. If you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it. You can share a photo of your vaccine sticker .

If you want to post about your vaccine, there are safer ways to do it. You can share a photo of your vaccine sticker . Check your security settings. Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom. If you want your friends and family to only see your messages, make sure your privacy settings are configured.

Check your security settings on all social media platforms to see what you are sharing and with whom. If you want your friends and family to only see your messages, make sure your privacy settings are configured. Beware of responses to popular social media prompts. Sharing your vaccine photo is just the latest social trend. Think twice before participating in other personal viral posts, such as listing all the cars you have owned (including makes / model years), favorite songs, and top 10 TV shows. Some of those favorite things are commonly used passwords or security questions. Source: BBB.org For more information on social media privacy concerns, check out BBB’s scam alert at Facebook quiz and like agriculture. BBB has identified many ways that crooks are cashing in with the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more about vaccine scams, clinical trial scams, contract tracing against, counterfeit face masks, and government agency imposters. To find a company you can trust, visit BBB.org. To report a scam, go to BBB.org/ScamTracker.



