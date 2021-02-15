Digital Wine Ventures partners with the world’s largest wine market, Vivino





Digital Wine Ventures (ASDX: DW8) today announced that its wine ordering platform, WINEDEPOT, has partnered with the world’s largest wine app and marketplace, Vivino. The Digital Wines share price rose almost 7% after the announcement. As part of the partnership, wineries across Australia will be able to list their products on the Vivino platform – potentially tapping into Vivinos’ 50 million user base around the world. Wineries will not be required to create a new account with Vivino, but their products will be listed on the newly integrated WINEDEPOT DIRECT platform which allows vendors to access a wide range of direct-to-consumer sales channels. the company says be ready by Q2 2021. The order fulfillment process will also be transparent to suppliers, with WINEDEPOT picking up, packing and delivering the orders generated by Vivino. Digital Wines CEO Dean Taylor is excited about the potential of this partnership which he says will help Australian wine producers drive direct sales to consumers around the world. If you want to understand what the future of online wine sales looks like, Vivino is definitely the one to watch. Their mobile first approach is a key differentiator, which, combined with 10 years of user-generated content, including more than 1.5 billion wine label scans, places them in an enviable position. For us, this gives us access to a powerful direct-to-consumer sales channel that enables the wineries we work with to drive incremental, high-margin sales. Learn more about Vivino The company was started in 2010 by Danish founders Heini Zachariassen and Theis Sndergaard – and is headquartered in San Francisco. According to its website, Vivino has more than 1.5 billion labels on its platform, serving more than 230,000 wineries in 17 countries. Last year alone, the company helped 700 independent wineries sell more than US $ 265 million in wine. The Digital Wines Ventures share price, meanwhile, rose nearly 600% last year. Unlike the large cap producerTreasury Wines Estates (ASX: TWE),the company is not very exposed to China and has been largely spared from the current political dispute. Digital Wine Ventures share price today: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/>

SUBSCRIBE Get the latest Stockhead news delivered to your inbox for free. It’s free. Unsubscribe whenever you want. You might be interested in

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos