Shell says its total oil production peaked in 2019 and expects production to decline by around 1-2% each year





Oil and gas giant Shell revealed that its total oil production peaked in 2019 and said it expects production to decline by around 1% to 2% each year as it shifts to l ‘clean energy. The company also said its total carbon emissions for the company peaked in 2018. Last week, the company, which announced its intention to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050, outlined the strategy on how it hopes to meet its goals. As CNN reports, Shell wants to sell more clean energy while investing in carbon capture and afforestation projects to offset emissions, and also expand the production of its biofuels as well as its distribution activities. In the short term, the company aims to sell some 560 terawatt-hours of electricity per year by 2030, double what it currently does, and wants to grow its global electric vehicle charging network to more than 60,000 points. load today to around 500,000 by 2025. However, it will develop by selling clean electricity to customers rather than investing in the production of renewable energy as competitors like BP have done. “To sell these products, you don’t necessarily need to have the production capacity,” CFO Jessica Uhl told reporters. As part of its energy transition plan, the company will invest around $ 2-3 billion (RM8.7 billion) in renewable energy and energy solutions, as well as $ 8 billion (RM32.3 billion) ) in the USA. $ 9 billion (RM36.3 billion) in its transition pillar involving integrated gases and chemicals. However, it appears that any move to electrification is gradual rather than abrupt. Indeed, oil and gas is expected to remain an integral part of the company’s operations for some time, with the company announcing that it is ready to continue investing in upstream activities such as oil exploration and pumping at short term, forecasting an expenditure of approximately US $ 8 billion (RM32.3 billion) per year. As a result, while Shell’s oil production will fall 18% by 2030 and about 45% by 2050 based on its projection of 1% to 2% decline, the report adds that production The company’s total oil, which was nearly 1.9 million barrels per day in 2019, will still be over one million barrels per day in 2050. Looks like we’re still ready to have some fossil fuels for quite a while.







