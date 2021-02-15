Texas could become the national leader in hydrogen energy production

Hydrogen, the most abundant element in the world, has long held the promise of transforming the energy industry due to its nearly unlimited supplies. But the costs of producing hydrogen remain high, and dreams of fuel cell cars and other applications have yet to materialize.

The years of broken promises were summed up by this saying: “Hydrogen is the fuel of the future, and it always will be.”

However, this is changing and quickly creating opportunities for Houston to become a center of a global hydrogen industry that is expected to grow 45% to nearly $ 200 billion in 2030, according to market analysis firm Prescient & Strategic Intelligence. Houston, the capital of the oil and gas industry, is already home to 48 factories that extract hydrogen from natural gas, producing 3.6 metric tons of hydrogen per year, or more than a third of U.S. production, used primarily by refineries and industrial factories.

According to Brett Perlman, CEO of the Center for Houston’s Future, a local think tank, the region also has one of the most extensive hydrogen pipeline networks – around 1,600 miles – and storage facilities in the world.

Although the potential benefits of hydrogen have been known for decades – former President George W. Bush called hydrogen the “fuel for freedom” – several factors have slowed widespread adoption, including the cost of production. , lack of pipelines to transport and distribute fuel, and commercial markets.

But the global urgency to slow climate change is once again emphasizing hydrogen and leading the world’s largest energy companies to see it as an alternative to oil and gas that is not only cleaner, but also one that enables them. adapt existing production facilities and distribution networks.

Global demand for hydrogen is expected to grow rapidly over the next decade. The government’s climate targets, for example, call for the number of hydrogen-powered cars on the world’s roads to rise to 2.5 million by 2030, from around 11,000 in 2018.

Michael Graff, CEO of American Air Liquide Holdings, an industrial gas producer, said his company predicts that hydrogen could account for 20% of global energy needs over the next 30 years. The Gulf Coast, meanwhile, will likely remain the center of hydrogen production in the United States, said Andrew Sarantapoulas, vice president of sales and business management at Linde, an industrial gas producer.

“With the concentration of generation and distribution assets,” said Sarantapoulas, “the Gulf Coast is unlikely to be overtaken as the biggest hub.

Flexible fuel

As large companies advance research, develop markets and increase production, the costs will fall to put hydrogen on a par with other energy sources, following the same pattern as the development of solar energy, said Robert Hebner, director of the Center for Electromechanics at the University of Texas at Austin.

“As the volume increased and the cost decreased, the applications expanded and (solar power) suddenly became competitive,” Hebner said. “We are seeing these things happening now.”

Hydrogen has many applications – Perlman calls it the “Swiss Army Knife” of fuels. Among the best known are fuel cells, which harness the chemical energy of hydrogen by reacting with oxygen to produce electricity, leaving water and heat as by-products. Fuel cells can power everything from large power plants to heavy trucks and passenger cars.

Companies that operate large warehouses, including Walmart and Amazon, use fuel cell forklifts, which run cleaner and more efficiently than those powered by batteries or fossil fuels.

Gray, blue, green

Hydrogen is considered a zero carbon fuel, but the way it is produced determines its ultimate carbon footprint.

About 95 percent of commercial hydrogen, which is derived from natural gas, is called “gray hydrogen” because its production releases large volumes of carbon dioxide, about 9 parts carbon dioxide to 1 part hydrogen .

Hydrogen is classified as “blue” if the carbon dioxide is captured before it is released into the atmosphere and stored, a process that increases production costs by about 40 percent, according to S&P Global Platts.

“Green hydrogen” is produced by a process known as electrolysis, in which electricity produced by wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources separates the hydrogen atoms from the atoms of oxygen bound together in water. The process does not release carbon dioxide but is the most expensive, at least three times the cost of gray hydrogen, according to the International Energy Agency.

Major interest

The Houston area is well positioned to be a major player in the development of a robust hydrogen energy market in the near future, said Perlman. Energy companies can create a significant blue hydrogen market in the next two to three years by adding carbon capture to gray hydrogen production, he said.

Some end users are already looking to the Houston area as a source of hydrogen production to fuel their projects. The Entergy utility is developing a project at its Sabine power station near Port Arthur that would use hydrogen as a fuel to generate electricity.

Initially, the plant could burn up to 30 percent hydrogen, then grow to 100 percent as market conditions become more favorable, said Jon Long, Entergy’s vice president of investment projects.

Much of the US hydrogen fuel market is concentrated in California. The state has adopted low-carbon standards that encourage the use of alternative fuels for vehicles, attracting companies such as European oil major Royal Dutch Shell to expand production, distribution and retailing there. of hydrogen.

Wayne Leighty, Shell’s hydrogen business manager for North America, said several factors combine to make the Gulf Coast of Texas the ideal region for producing hydrogen: an abundance of sources of hydrogen. energy – renewables and natural gas – as well as a geology allowing the underground storage of hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide.

Upcoming startups

Nico Bouwkamp, ​​technical program manager at California-based energy consulting firm Frontier Energy, said he shared his focus between the California Fuel Cell Partnership, a government-industry collaboration based in West Sacramento, Calif., And a research partnership led by the University of Texas. in Austin.

The Texas initiative will develop two hydrogen energy projects. One, located at UT Austin’s JJ Pickle research campus, will generate carbon-free hydrogen through electrolysis, using both solar and wind power, and produce hydrogen from methane , the main component of natural gas, emitted by a landfill.

The UT partnership, funded in part by the Department of Energy’s Office of Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies, will also conduct a feasibility study to increase hydrogen production and use at the Port of Houston.

“The (Department of Energy) is interested because on a commercial basis there is a lot more hydrogen activity in Texas than anywhere else in the United States,” said Brian Weeks, senior director of business development for Gas. Technology Institute, an energy and environmental challenges research group.

Houston’s existing hydrogen assets and favorable business climate make the city attractive for small, entrepreneurial hydrogen-related businesses, said Perlman,

One company, Utility Global, a startup that develops hydrogen electrolyzer technology, recently moved its corporate headquarters, research and development, and manufacturing operations from Utah to Houston. The 10-person company, launched in early 2019, has developed a proprietary electrolyser to separate hydrogen from oxygen in water, which the company says can be manufactured cheaply and more efficiently than standard electrolysers. .

The company has also developed a process that uses heat, rather than expensive electricity, to produce hydrogen from water. The process can emit carbon dioxide, depending on the fuel used to generate heat, which must then be captured and stored, CEO Matt Dawson said.

Dawson said the company had moved to tap Houston’s talent pool of oil and gas workers, many of whom have skills transferable to the production, distribution and storage of hydrogen.

“We don’t see a way forward that doesn’t rely on this expertise,” Dawson said.

Hydrogen production in Houston was considered part of the oil and gas industry, said Perlman of the Center for Houston’s Future, but it began to emerge as a separate industry. As the role of hydrogen in the energy mix grows, Houston is poised to expand its portfolio as the energy capital of the world, Perlman said.

“If you think of hydrogen as an industry, which we’re going to start thinking about very soon, then we’re one of the biggest players not only in the United States, but also one of the biggest players in the world,” Perlman said.