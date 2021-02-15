Biophytis announces the closing of the ADS offer on the Nasdaq Capital Market Paris Stock Exchange: ALBPS

The ADS Offer for gross proceeds of $ 20.1 million closed on February 12, 2021.

Biophytiss ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 10, 2021.

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., February 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Biophytis (NasdaqCM: BPTS; Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS) (Biophytis or the Business), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow down degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes in patients with age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces the closing of its initial public offering announced on the Nasdaq Capital Market with a capital increase of 12,000,000 new ordinary shares represented by 1,200,000 American Depositary Shares (ADS), each ADS representing 10 common shares, at an offering price of $ 16.75 per ADS (the Offer).

The gross proceeds of the Offering for Biophytis are approximately $ 20.1 million ($ 16.58 million) and the total net proceeds of Biophytis, after deduction of underwriting discounts and commissions, management fees and charges. other offering fees payable by the Company, will be approximately $ 16.35 million ($ 13.49 million). All the securities sold under the Offer were offered by Biophytis.

HC Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole accounting manager for the Offer.

Biophytis has granted HC Wainwright & Co. a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 180,000 ADS at the price of the initial public offering by ADS.

Biophytis ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth under the symbol ALBPS. Biophytis ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 10, 2021, under the ticker symbol BPTS.

Documentation

A registration statement relating to the ADSs sold under the Offer has been filed and declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SECOND) on February 9, 2021. The Offer is being made only by means of a prospectus, a copy of which can be obtained by contacting HC Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or by email at [email protected] or on the SEC website at SEC.gov.

This press release should not, and is not intended to, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, and should not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale. in a jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of therapeutics that slow down degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes in patients with age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients with age. patients with COVID-19.

The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825). ADS Companys are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol BPTS.

Warning

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by using words such as “prospects”, “believes”, “expects”, “potential”, “continuing”, “may,” will “,” should, “” could “,” seeks “,” predicts “,” intends “,” trends “,” plans “,” estimates “,” anticipates “or the negative version of these or other comparable words. include certain statements regarding the expected net proceeds of the Offering and its activities, including its prospects and product development. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, the statements contained in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks associated with market conditions and the completion of the Offer, the risks inherent in the development and / or commercialization of potential products, the result of its studies, uncertainty about the results of preclinical and clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the need and ability to raise future capital, the maintenance of intellectual property rights and other risk factors described under Risk factors in the registration statement of Biophytis relating to the initial public offering. Therefore, there are or will be significant factors that could cause actual results or results to differ materially from those shown in such statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks which are not yet known to Biophytis or which are not currently considered material by Biophytis. We assume no obligation to update or publicly review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

No communication or information relating to the Biophytis Offer may be transmitted to the public in a country where there is a registration obligation or where approval is required. The issuance of the Company’s securities may be subject to legal and regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions; None of Biophytis and the bank involved in the Offer assumes any liability in relation to any person’s violation of these restrictions.

This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980 (the Prospectus Regulations).

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to Biophytis securities in any country. This press release is not an offer to the public, a subscription offer or intended to solicit an interest for the purposes of a public offer in any jurisdiction, including France.

No action has been taken or will be taken to allow a public offering of the securities referred to in this press release requiring the publication of a prospectus in any of the member states of the European Economic Area, including the Member States). Consequently, these securities cannot and will not be offered in any Member State other than in accordance with the exemptions of Article 1, paragraph 4, of the Prospectus Regulation or, failing this, in cases not requiring the publication by Biophytis of a prospectus in accordance with article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation and / or the regulations applicable in that Member State.

This press release and the information it contains are being distributed and are intended only for persons who are (x) outside the UK or (y) in the UK who are Qualified Investors (as defined in the Prospectus Regulation as it is part of domestic law under the European Union (withdrawal) law of 2018) and are (i) investment professionals falling under Article 19, paragraph 5, of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the Order), (ii) high net worth entities and other such persons falling under Article 49 (2) (a) to (d) of the Ordinance (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations partnership, etc.) or (iii) other persons to whom an invitation or inducement to participate in an investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Market Act 2000) may be legally communicated or brought to be communicated (all these persons in (y) (i), (y) (ii) and (y) (iii) being designated together Persons concerned). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire securities to which this press release relates will be made only with Relevant Persons. Anyone who is not a Relevant Person should not act or trust this press release or its contents.