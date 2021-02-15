Business
Bitcoin $ 50,000 milestone nears
The weekend’s move pushed the world’s No.1 digital asset to a new record high of $ 49,716.44, according to CoinDesk, adding to a steady trend towards all-time highs as more attention and more investment. Institutional investors in cryptos have provided a happy short-term backdrop for the virtual market.
The higher Bitcoin momentum has led it to a gain of over 64% year-to-date, compared to a 2.8% rise for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a 4.8% lead for the S&P 500 index and a rally of 9.4% for the Nasdaq thus far in 2021.
While there is no specific news helping to extend the payoffs for bitcoin, the rally comes as the asset appears to be gaining momentum and increased attention from the mainstream investing community.
Over the weekend, Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with it, reported that a Morgan Stanley investment management unit, Counterpoint Global, was considering buying cryptos for its investors.
The report comes after The Wall Street Journal said earlier last week that Bank of New York Mellon, BK would hold, transfer and issue bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on behalf of its customers.
Digital assets are now part of the mainstream, ”Roman Regelman, general manager of BNY Mellons’ asset and digital services business, told WSJ.
On top of that, last Wednesday Mastercard said it would support certain cryptocurrencies on its network later this year and Tesla said it bought $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoins and potentially allow customers to use cryptocurrency to purchase its products.
PayPal in November opened its cryptocurrency platform to all U.S. customers after making a smaller rollout.
Several high profile Wall Street investors, including Stanley Druckenmiller and Paul Tudor Jones, have also embraced bitcoin. Renowned investor Bill Miller, founder of Miller Value Partners, in a letter to clients recently reaffirmed his bullish outlook on bitcoin.
To be sure, recent developments do not guarantee an uninterrupted rise for bitcoin and other cryptos. At the end of 2017, the price of bitcoin, close to $ 20,000, caused an epic slump, sliding to a nadir of around $ 3,000 before rebounding years later.
Bullish investors also note that additional gains for the asset may depend on helping regulators establish clear protections for investors and rules for using cryptos, which are sometimes seen as a tool for crooks rather than as a medium of exchange and a store of value. like gold.
This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.
