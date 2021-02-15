Texas Power Outages: Common Questions Answered





As the spinning outages continue, here’s what you need to know.

Continuous power outages are in effect throughout the state of Texas as officials work to conserve as much electricity as possible during extreme cold and record demand on the grid. Officials are asking Texans to conserve as much electricity as they can safely and reliably over the next few days as record high temperatures are expected to plunge the state further into a dangerous winter storm. The demand for electricity is expected to become even greater until Tuesday. How long will the power outages last? Outages should last between 15 and 45 minutes. Officials say they are “necessary to maintain the reliability of the system.” Will power outages happen again? ERCOT expects the spinning blackouts to last throughout Monday morning and said they could be in place until the “weather emergency” ends. The agency has not defined what this would look like. Every grid operator and every utility is fighting to restore power right now, said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. Below is a description of how the agency determines when to interrupt service. When electrical reserves fall below 3,000 megawatts, a conservation notice is activated. This is when ERCOT communicates to the public and to the generators what is happening. A notice is issued but rotary interrupts are not yet necessary. When reserves drop below 2300 megawatts, Emergency Energy Alert 1 is activated. It is at this point that ERCOT communicates to the public and to the generators that the situation deteriorates. At that time, ERCOT will import power from other states and from Mexico. This happens regularly during the peak summer months and is nothing new. But right now, because the prices are so low and unrelated to the weather, ERCOT was already importing electricity from Mexico and other power grids. Rotary breakdowns do not occur during this stage. When electrical reserves drop to 1,750 megawatts, further steps are taken to increase capacity, but spinning failures are still not activated. When reserves reach 1000 megawatts and are not expected to replenish within 30 minutes, ERCOT will then instruct power providers like Oncor and Reliant to start rotary interruptions to reduce the load on the system. ERCOT said the location of the outages would be determined by each vendor like Oncor and Reliant. What should I do when I lose power? If you are losing power, here are some steps you can take to stay warm: Close all blinds / curtains or put blankets or towels to cover windows and provide insulation

Close the rooms to avoid losing heat

Stuff towels in cracks under doors, especially. exterior

Wear layers of loose, warm clothing, especially warm socks and gloves if you have them

Eat and drink food to provide energy to warm the body, but avoid alcohol or caffeine

If you have candles, lighting them can help act as a heat source, especially in an enclosed space. But don’t rely on them and remember to practice good fire safety. RELATED: How to Stay Warm in Extreme Cold During a Power Outage Do not: Under no circumstances should you bring a generator inside. They must stay 9 meters from your house

Do not use a stove or oven for heating, it can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning How can I save energy? Experts explained that even taking a few small steps to reduce your home’s energy use can help your community: Lower your thermostat to 68 degrees

Keep the lights off when you’re not in a room

Unplug unused devices

Avoid using large appliances like washing machines, in particular. rush hour

Close heat escape routes such as draft doors or chimney registers (when not in use)

Set your ceiling fan to rotate clockwise to force hot air down

Close shades and shades at night to keep cold air out. Open them during the day to let in the sun. Reliant is urging Texans in particular to reduce their energy consumption during peak hours between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. over the next few days. These times are often the times when temperatures are coldest and demand for electricity is highest, officials said. And officials are calling for businesses and other heavy electricity consumers to limit their use of electricity over the next few days to only essential production. When should I report a power outage? ERCOT encouraged customers without power for more than 45 minutes to report outages by contacting Oncor at 888-313-4747 or texting OUT to 66267 if they are logged in to My Oncor alerts. If your electricity doesn’t come back after a two-hour period, energy providers like CoServ urge you to contact them to report the outage. A rotating outage can last 30 to 45 minutes due to the need to stabilize the power grid across Texas. If you experience a failure of more than 2 hours, please send us a private message with your name, service address and phone number. Thank you! – CoServ (@CoServ) February 15, 2021 Texans are also urged to immediately report any downed power lines by calling 911, Oncor officials said. Crews are distributed in its service areas to respond to any problem. How can I check for power outages in my area? Oncor advises Texans they can undergo several interrupt rotations. If you are an Oncor customer, click here for a map of local outages. RELATED: Consult the Oncor map for local outages RELATED: Consult the CoServ map for local outages ERCOT also has a graph showing the capacity of the state’s electricity grid against demand. To see it in real time and what the agency plans for the next 24 hours, Click here. To see what feeding conditions look like across the state, Click here. RELATED: HOW TO: Keep Your Phone Charged When You Have No Power, Save Battery Now







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos