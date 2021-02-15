Dorel announces completion of Toronto Stock Exchange closing transaction: DII-B.TO





MONTREAL, February 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) (Dorel) announces that the Arrangement Agreement dated November 12, 2020, as amended on January 31, 2021 ( Arrangement Agreement), between Dorel and an affiliate (the purchaser) of funds managed by Cerberus Capital Management, LP has been terminated by mutual agreement between Dorel and the purchaser. Following the termination of the Arrangement Agreement, the board of directors of Dorels canceled the special meeting of shareholders to be held on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The Arrangement Agreement provided that a group of purchasers led by the purchaser would acquire, for a purchase price of C $ 16.00 in cash per share, all of the issued and outstanding Class A multiple voting shares. of Dorels and Class B Subordinate Voting Shares, except for the shares held by MartinSchwartz, AlanSchwartz, JeffreySchwartz, JeffSegel and certain members of their respective immediate families, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under of Business Corporations Act (Quebec). The termination of the Arrangement Agreement follows discussions and discussions between Dorel and several of its shareholders and Dorel’s review of the proxy votes submitted by the 5:00 pm deadline. (Eastern Time) Friday, February 12, 2021. The termination of the Arrangement Agreement was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Dorel (MartinSchwartz, AlanSchwartz, JeffreySchwartz and JeffSegel having recused themselves), acting on the unanimous recommendation of the special committee composed of six independent directors of Dorels. Independent shareholders have clearly expressed their confidence in the future of Dorels and the increased potential of Dorel as a public entity. We sincerely appreciate the considerable time and effort that Cerberus has put into this project. I thank our employees who have maintained a constant focus on Dorels operations throughout this time. Improving shareholder value remains our top priority and we look forward to continued growth through our excellent brands, global consumer recognition and strong customer relationships, said the President. and Dorel CEO Martin Schwartz. About Dorel Industries Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization that operates three separate businesses in children’s products, bicycles and home products. Dorels’ strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as in the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juveniles’ powerful brand products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bb Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US $ 2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,000 people at facilities in 25 countries around the world. Caution regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Except to the extent required by Canadian securities laws, Dorel assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to many risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions that give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from Dorels’ expectations expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Therefore, Dorel cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will materialize or, if so, what benefits Dorel will derive from them. Although Dorel believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, investors and others are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CONTACTS: Saint Victor Investments Inc.

