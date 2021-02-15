Business
RBI sets up a panel to suggest steps to strengthen and consolidate UCBs
MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank set up a committee on Monday to develop a vision document for strengthening urban cooperative banks (UCBs) and to explore the potential for consolidating the sector.
The committee, which will be headed by former RBI Deputy Governor NS Vishwanathan, will propose “effective measures for faster rehabilitation and resolution of urban cooperative banks (UCBs) and also assess their potential for consolidation in the sector. “.
The panel “will draft a vision document for a vibrant and resilient urban cooperative banking sector taking into account the principles of cooperation as well as the interests of depositors and systemic issues,” said the committee’s mandate that will be required. to submit his report to the RBI in three months.
The eight-member group, including former chairman of Nabard Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, will also review the current regulatory and supervisory approach and recommend appropriate measures to strengthen the sector, taking into account recent changes to the 1949 Law on banking regulations.
In accordance with the committee’s mandate, it “will take stock of the regulatory measures taken by the Reserve Bank and other authorities with regard to UCBs and assess their impact over the past five years to identify the main constraints and catalysts, where appropriate, in achieving their socio-economic objective. “
Among other things, the committee will examine the need for differential regulations and examine the prospects for allowing more leeway in permitted activities for UCBs to improve their resilience.
As part of the Development and Regulatory Policy Declaration issued with the Monetary Policy Declaration on February 5, the Reserve Bank announced the establishment of an expert committee on UCBs to examine the issues and provide a roadmap for strengthening the sector, building on recent changes to the Banking Regulation Act 1949.
As a result of this amendment, all urban cooperative banks and multi-state cooperative banks came under the supervision of the Reserve Bank of India.
There are 1,482 urban cooperative banks and 58 multi-state cooperative banks with approximately 8.6 crore depositors with a total savings deposit of approximately 4.85 lakh crore.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]