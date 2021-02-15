ACD Link denies Woodford’s accusations on former Equity Income fund

Link Fund Solutions, the Company’s Authorized Administrator (ACD) of the former Woodford Equity Income fund, hit back at claims by manager Neil Woodford that he had no role in the suspension and eventual liquidation of his bankrupt fund.

In a statement, a spokesperson for LFS said that any suggestion that Woodford Investment Management (WIM) was “unaware of the possibility of the suspension, or not engaging in discussions regarding the decision to suspend , is incorrect, “adding the press release announcing the suspension said the decision was made” in the best interests of all investors “and was” taken in conjunction with “Woodford Investment Management (WIM).

They added: “The decision to suspend the fund, which WIM did not oppose, was taken to protect all investors in the fund after an extended period of underperformance and an increased level of redemptions.”

The comments come two days after the publication of an exclusive interview with Neil Woodford by The telegraph, the manager’s first public comments since the fallout surrounding the fund’s closure at the end of 2019.

In the interview, the former manager apologized for “two years of underperformance” but said he “can’t be sorry for the things I didn’t do”.

He targeted LFS: “I did not take the decision to suspend the fund, I did not make the decision to liquidate the fund.

“As history will now show, these decisions were extremely damaging to investors, and they were not mine. They were Link’s decisions.”

Regarding the decision to liquidate the fund, LFS added: “Insufficient progress was made by WIM, following the suspension, in repositioning the fund to allow its reopening and, accordingly, the decision was taken by Link Fund Solutions Limited (LFSL) to bring the fund to an orderly liquidation. This was again seen to be in the best interests of all investors. “

However, Cliff Weight, director of ShareSoc, which approved Leigh Day’s legal claim on behalf of the investors, described “how well Woodford has criticized Link” as “interesting”, considering that the ACD is also a target of the claim.

Regarding the interview, Weight said investors “shouldn’t hold their breath for better excuses” and Woodford must be “super careful” with what he says because there are “a lot of court cases. that fly “.

Kamran Vojdani, a lawyer working on the Leigh Day case, suggested that the interview “may provide further evidence that the fund was not being properly managed and was not complying with financial services regulations.”

“I’m sure some will see these statements as a long overdue apology. However, others will see it as an advertisement for a new Woodford business venture.

“Without our litigation, it’s likely that something like this will happen again.”

Chaya Hanoomanjee, Senior Counsel at Slater and Gordon, said: “This news will undoubtedly be greeted with dismay by thousands of investors who have lost substantial sums due to the fund’s collapse.

“Investors will feel that all responsible parties should be held to account for their role in selling or managing the fund.

“Slater and Gordon fully intend to take legal action against the appropriate parties in order to recover as much as possible for consumers.”

WCM Partners

The interview also revealed that Woodford intends to return to the world of fund management with a new firm, WCM Partners, but the appetite for such an offer remains to be seen.

The likely lack of daily cash is a problem for some investors, with Ben Yearsley, co-founder of Fairview Investing, citing the problem as the reason the potential fund was not being considered.

JB Beckett, iNED, described Neil Woodford as “indeed a new hedge fund manager” and cited various reasons why, although being a former investor “from time to time”, he would not invest in a new fund. .

“Not just because of; ACD bad governance including the ins and outs that I have written at length, the revelations of David Rickett’s book, nor the indignity against the public outcry, the liquidity problems, this Biotech start-up is very risky, the bad actions of the Guernsey exchange, the media frenzy or the crowd rule.

“But, that I’d rather just avoid the (infamous) star managers and the hot money and bad herd behavior and redemption that we’ve seen.”

Juliet Schooling Latter, director of research at FundCalibre, echoed these sentiments: “We don’t expect Woodford to be looking for retail investors this time around – we think it will stick only to institutional investors.

“Regarding our own VT Chelsea Managed funds, we will not be investing in the new offering as it will not be traded daily and our funds are traded daily. Instead, we will have biotech exposure through global funds like Polar Capital. Biotechnology. “