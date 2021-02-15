Sebi prohibits entities, individuals in the securities market from fraudulent trading activities

NEW DELHI : Sebi on Monday banned ten entities and four individuals from entering the securities market for six months after engaging in fraudulent trading activity in shares of Rutron International Ltd.

Entities and individuals (notices) were found to have violated the provisions of the standards on the prohibition of fraudulent and unfair commercial practices.

An investigation has been conducted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) into the trading of shares of Rutron International Ltd, currently known as Pazel International Ltd, for the period May 3, 2012 to November 28, 2014.

During the investigation, the regulator noted that the certificate had been suspended for 12 years and that the suspension was revoked in July 2011.

Subsequently, the certificate trade experienced a continuous increase of 5.25 from 3 May 2012 and reached a level of 269.70 on September 10, 2013, according to the regulator.

The company had not made any announcements during the reporting period to entice investors to buy the script also in off-market transactions, despite it being widely available on the exchange platform, Sebi said.

According to the regulator, therefore, the records reveal a strange coincidence in which some of the reviews bought shares in an off-market mode and began to sell almost immediately thereafter in small amounts over a long period of time by continually pursuing orders for pending purchase.

In addition, the watchdog observed that these reviews were selling almost all of their shares through their transactions contributing to the last traded price (LTP), which clearly suggests that the shares were bought off-market with the intention of causing an artificial increase in the price of the script through their manipulative transactions in small amounts over a long period of time.

In this whole pattern of mutual exchanges between them, the opinions exchanged with each other in Rutron’s certificate acted in concert and in the process contributed to the rise in the price of the script, Sebi noted.

Sebi, in another order adopted on Monday, imposed a fine of 5 lakh each on Manish Manubhai Raja and Girishkumar Prabhudas Ruparel for engaging in manipulative and fraudulent transactions in the certificate of Atlanta Infrastructure and Finance Ltd.

In addition, the watchdog canceled the registration of Fin Brains Securities (India) Ltd, as a broker for failure to comply with brokerage regulations.

Fin Brains had been expelled from membership in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd (MSEI) due to his misappropriation of securities and client funds towards his own bonds, failure to settlement of funds and securities owed to customers, among others, according to an order placed on Monday.