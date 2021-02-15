City Utilities issues alert on natural gas shortages due to weather conditions





Across the Midwest, the energy situation is “extreme,” authorities in the Springfield area said on Monday, as energy markets in the heart of the United States struggled to meet strong demand for heating and heating. electricity caused by harsh winter stretching from Texas to New England. AsTexas utilitiesstarted doing blackouts overnight Due to the extreme cold blocking natural gas lines with frozen water, the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce has issued an alert on behalf of City Utilities asking “all members of the community to come together to help us get through this dire situation ”. “Due to this severe cold that has swept across the Midwest, there are extreme shortages of natural gas supplies,” the chamber said in a statement prepared shortly after 10 a.m. “It means more than natural gas to heat our homes and businesses; it also means natural gas for power generation. “ House officials added, “We are strong as a community and we have come together before through difficult times. This is one of those times. We ask you to help reduce energy consumption. in your businesses, but more importantly, we ask that you help get the message across to your employees and friends to come together as a community to reduce the impact of extreme weather conditions. “ After:The coldest day ever in Springfield brought the city to a halt At 10:08 a.m. on Monday, the Southwest Power Pool, a multi-state power market that includes Springfield utilities, issued an “energy alert level 3”. The move came less than three hours after the PPS issued a Level 2 alert demanding that utility members of the power pool (like CU) ask the public to save energy. Meanwhile, level 3 means power outages are a possibility. A Level 3 alert like the one issued at 10:08 a.m. means member utilities like CU must “use operating reserves below the minimum required” and may need to “implement controlled service disruptions,” SPP said. . After:CU asks customers to save energy amid cold snap and natural gas shortage The chamber statement on Monday morning described the steps UC has taken so far to meet the high energy demand during the current cold snap. CU has initiated a “natural gas cut” with at least 25 large commercial and industrial customers, a UC spokesperson told News-Leader on Friday. These large customers can switch from natural gas to other fuel sources, redirecting the natural gas supply to smaller residential and commercial customers.

CU activated the Natural Gas Peak Shaving System, a propane-air injection into Springfield’s natural gas transportation system that helps maintain gas pressure. “This system has been put in place to prepare for this type of event, and this is the first time it has been used,” the chamber said Monday morning. “Anything you can do immediately to reduce electricity and natural gas consumption is greatly appreciated,” the chamber said. Contact News-Leader reporter Gregory Holman by e-mail at [email protected] Please consider subscribing to support vital local journalism.

