Is Ocugen a buy after doubling up last week?

If you want to find stocks that can produce huge gains in a short period of time, the biopharmaceutical space has a lot of what you’re looking for. Drug manufacturer actions called Occugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) more than tripled last Monday and investors want to know if it’s too late to buy it for their own portfolios.

Shares of this biotech stock had flown off the radar before the company and its international collaboration partner began to move forward with a potential new vaccine against the coronavirus. Now that it’s one of the most popular stocks in the biopharmaceutical space, can it continue to generate big gains?

Why Ocugen Stock Could Soar Again

Ocugen’s stock could skyrocket again in response to more good news for COVAXIN, an advanced developing coronavirus vaccine candidate from Bharat Biotech. On February 2, this large Indian vaccine manufacturer signed a definitive agreement with Ocugen to co-develop, supply and market COVAXIN for the US market.

If emergency use authorization (EUA) is granted by the FDA, Ocugen will retain 45% of the profits generated from the sale of COVAXIN in the US market. Clearance appears likely because regulators in India have already started administering COVAXIN under emergency clearance with a batch of 30 million doses to be administered to healthcare professionals and frontline workers.

Unlike currently authorized vaccines of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Modern (NASDAQ: ARNM) requiring additional refrigeration equipment, COVAXIN can easily be stored at regular refrigerator temperatures. Introducing COVAXIN to the US market could lead to huge sales for this relatively small company and drive its stock price much more.

This year, Pfizer plans to report around $ 15 billion in revenue from the COVID-19 vaccine developed in partnership with BioNTech. Pfizer predicts that approximately $ 4 billion will reach its bottom line, after adjusting for the 50% gross margin allocation in the partner collaboration agreement.

Despite a sharp rise of 3430% in the past few months, Ocugen’s market cap is still worth just under $ 2 billion for now. Biotech stocks with earnings typically trade at double-digit multiples of net income, so there is plenty of room for Ocugen stock to climb if it does manage to launch COVAXIN in the US.

A story of rags to wealth

It has been a little over a month since Ocugen regained respect for the Nasdaq exchange. The company was at risk of losing its main stock exchange listing because its stock price had remained below the $ 1.00 price for months. However, thanks to the interest in COVAXIN, the company was worth almost $ 2 billion at recent prices.

A whopping 68 new biotech stocks started trading on a major US exchange in 2019, but Ocugen was not one of them. Instead, Ocugen got its listing on the Nasdaq through a reverse merger with Histogenics, whose shareholders retained 10% of the new company, although they contributed nothing other than a stock market listing. .

It doesn’t look good

Ocugen’s reverse merger with Histogenics is not a decision you would expect from a company confident in the value of its assets. Ditching much of the company for a stock market listing at a time when institutional investors were investing money in promising biotech startups strongly suggests that Ocugen’s pre-coronavirus pipeline is not worth much.

Without anything to fall back on, Oncogen’s future depends on the potential sales of COVAXIN in the US market. This is a big deal because the company hasn’t even started a trial in the US yet.

The FDA is unwilling to review EUA applications for COVID-19 vaccine candidates until it has Phase 3 data from U.S. participants. If it was an option, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reportedly submitted the results that led to its recent emergency clearance in the UK to the FDA without waiting for the conclusion of an ongoing US phase 3 trial.

Successful Phase 3 data from US trials conducted by Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Johnson & johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will most likely convince the FDA to clear two more candidate COVID-19 vaccine candidates for emergency use before spring. With at least two, and possibly four available options ready by the time Ocugen has Phase 3 data from an ongoing study in India, there is no way the agency will consider granting the EUA. to COVAXIN within the time limits suggested by the company.

Irrational exuberance might drive Ocugen’s stock higher in the short term, but there is very little chance that this stock will provide anything other than long term losses.