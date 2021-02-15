Overheated stock market at risk of bubble in economy disconnect, experts say





The daily beast Dishonest FAA employee offered to commit treason in China David Ryder / Getty Images A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employee offered to commit treason and espionage in exchange for $ 27.7 million and a promise of asylum in Germany, France or China, according to one plea agreement filed Feb. 10 in federal Washington, DC In a statement of offense attached to plea, Brian J. Booth, assigned to the FAA Enforcement Division, admitted to disclosing US secrets last year when ‘he sent letters to the German, French and Chinese embassies containing the names of pilots and mechanics who had been stripped of their operating certificates after being deemed to be security threats by the agency. Booth, 38, has worked as a legal assistant at the FAA since 2011, according to FederalPay.org, and was responsible for sending out the revocation letters, the file says. It’s not clear if Booth is still on the federal payroll, but by law, a conviction demands that he be removed from his post. His court-appointed attorney, Ubong Akpan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Should you feel safe flying a Boeing 737 MAX? The government’s affidavit in support of the criminal complaint against Booth remains sealed, and a prosecution document filed in late January only indicates that Booth disclosed, in a manner not permitted by law, the identity persons who have had their privileges to maintain or pilot aircraft revoked. However, Booths’ recent plea reveals new details about his decidedly particular offense: last July, Booth spent the night an envelope via FedEx to Emily Haber, German Ambassador to the United States, at the German Embassy. in Washington, explains the file. The envelope contained a typed letter addressed to the Director of the Federal Intelligence Service, which read: I am an employee of the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington DC … The FAA and the Department of Homeland Security have tracked a few suspicious people in the past three years … These people are [sic] terrorists … The problem right now is that the United States government is not doing anything about it. If the United States doesn’t do anything about it, I will! I have compiled a list of twenty-five individuals and companies who are committing terrorist activities against your country! They work for the aviation industry. They are pilots and mechanics who do not pass security checks at airports … I have attached the list and the last information page to pay me! I sell this information. I commit Betrayal and Espionage! I am waiting to be paid and to seek asylum in your country, no questions! The last page gives the instructions for contacting me and payment information.The letter was signed with the initials BB It was accompanied by a handwritten list of names and addresses of 25 people whose pilot or maintenance privileges had been revoked by the FAA, as well as a request for $ 27.7 million plus payment instructions. Booth had access to the identities of these individuals due to the nature of his FAA job, the plea filing said. The identities of the individuals were not publicly available and Booth was not authorized to release their names. Similar letters were sent to the French Embassy and the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, and according to the Ministry of Transport, which oversees the FAA, the Booth letter sent to the Chinese Embassy was returned to it. His girlfriend then opened it and contacted law enforcement after realizing what she was reading. Booth was arrested at his desk at FAA headquarters on December 7 and released on bail the same day. Originally charged with mail fraud, a felony that carries up to 20 years in jail, Booth eventually pleaded guilty to a classified information disclosure, a lesser charge that only carries up to one year in prison. He is expected to be sentenced at the end of April. For more, check out The Daily Beast. Get our best items delivered to your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos