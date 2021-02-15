Colorado Springs Gasoline Prices Hit 7-Month High | Business





Gasoline prices in the Colorado Springs area have peaked more than seven months, with price hikes of 10 to 50 cents per gallon likely this spring, according to online price tracking GasBuddy.com. Regular lead-free data cost an average of $ 2.45 on Sunday before dropping 0.1 cents on Monday, according to GasBuddy data. Sunday prices were at their highest level since hitting $ 2.463 just before July 4. Local gasoline prices have risen steadily since the end of January and are up 15 cents per gallon last month. A year ago, local gasoline prices were $ 2.34 per gallon. “Unfortunately, I see the continuing upward trajectory likely a barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is up an additional 15% over the past two weeks, so there is unlikely to be a slowdown. of the increase so soon, “said Patrick De Haan, Petroleum Analysis Manager at GasBuddy. “OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and oil producers were hit hard last year by falling oil prices and falling demand and now, with things picking up, oil producers. oil are cautiously optimistic and OPEC at least has not yet increased production – significantly to meet the recovery in global demand. “ RELATED: Gas Tracker: Best Gasoline Prices in the Colorado Springs Area Remember when gasoline prices fell below $ 2 a gallon? Denver prices weren’t as high on average at $ 2.388 per gallon on Monday, but are heading in the same direction, according to GasBuddy data. Monday’s average was the highest since the end of July and increased nearly 8 cents last week and 22 cents last month. The averages for Colorado Springs and Denver are still below the state average of $ 2,464, which is the 18th highest average price in the country. DeHaan predicts that gasoline prices across the country, already at their highest level since January 2020, will continue to climb this spring. An increase of 50 cents per gallon would put gasoline prices at or above levels reached three years ago; these, in turn, were the highest domestic prices since 2014, when the average exceeded $ 3.70 per gallon, according to historical data from GasBuddy. “Rising gasoline prices continue to be driven by improving demand in the United States, and has nothing to do with who sits in the White House, but rather with the number of motorists who fill their tanks daily, and from this data it is not a guess, but prices will continue to rise, “De Haan said.” This situation will last as long as OPEC continues to restrict its oil production , creating the situation in which demand recovers faster than supply. “ Oil prices have risen steadily since November, ending a decline that began early last year and intensified last spring, when demand fell sharply amid household orders and other state restrictions on businesses designed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lowest prices in Denver and Colorado Springs are available at Costco and Sam’s Club membership warehouses. Both chains were selling regular unleaded gasoline for $ 2.09 a gallon in Colorado Springs, and Sam’s was selling gasoline for a penny cheaper in Denver at its store at 7805 E. 35th Ave. Prices available to all drivers were the lowest daily and at Gas Stop, both on North Circle Drive in Colorado Springs, at $ 2.17, and a Denver Circle K, 385 E Bromley Lane, at 2, $ 11. Hawaii had the highest gasoline price in the country on Monday at $ 3.60 per gallon, while Mississippi had the lowest at $ 2.149 per gallon.

