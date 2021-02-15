California Company SkySilkExBulletin

toggle legend Hollie Adams / Getty Images Hollie Adams / Getty Images

Updated at 4:35 p.m. ET

The far-right social media site Parler came back to life limping on Monday with a new host, overhauled community guidelines and a promise that content that incites violence will be removed.

The change follows Amazon Web Services’ unusual step in January of refusing to host Parler due to a pattern of violent and hate messages that the site allegedly refused to delete, a decision that is being challenged by Parler devant. a federal court.

Since then, the company has been in crisis. There have been mixed messages from people aligned with the company about exactly when it would be back online. Parler’s board fired the site’s CEO and replaced him. Then, on Monday, Parler was relaunched, although the announcement even surprised some people close to the company.

For Parler users, relaunch is anything but smooth. The website appears to be running at a snail’s pace for people accessing it by computer. The site does not accept new users. On cell phones, Parler does not seem to work at all.

SkySilk, a web infrastructure company based outside Los Angeles, now hosts Parler, Kevin Matossian, chief executive of SkySilk, confirmed to NPR.

“SkySilk is well aware that Parler has received an aggressive response from those who believe their platform has been used as a safe haven for some bad actors,” Matossian said in a statement. “Let me be clear, Skysilk neither advocates nor tolerates hatred, on the contrary, he advocates the right to private judgment and rejects the role of judge, jury and executioner.”

He said that while the company disagrees with some of the content on Parler, he believes the company is taking “necessary steps” to monitor its platform.

“Again, it’s not about whether SkySilk approves the message, but rather about the messenger’s right to deliver it. SkySilk will support Parler in its efforts to become a non-partisan public place as we believe this is the only appropriate solution. action, ”he said in a statement.

Matossian declined to comment on the terms of the arrangement, or under what conditions SkySilk will do business with Parler, which was heavily used by rioters in connection with the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6.

In new content guidelines released by Speak on Monday, the company says it will deploy a “privacy process” using an algorithm and human moderators to remove content that threatens or incites violence. The company also said there will be an appeal process for users who believe their posts have been deleted in error.

Additionally, Parler says there will be a “trolling filter” in which content that attacks someone because of their race, gender, sexual orientation or religion will be covered up. However, those who wish to view the content will be allowed by clicking on the filter.

Mark Meckler, Interim CEO of Parler, said the platform has been rebuilt on independent technology and “does not depend on so-called ‘Big Tech’ for its operations.”

“When Speak was taken offline in January by those who wanted to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together, determined to deliver on our promise to our deeply engaged community that we would come back stronger than ever,” Meckler said in a statement. “We are delighted to welcome everyone back.”

Parler, which was founded in August 2018, bills itself as “the world’s premier free speech social media platform.” It has historically placed few restrictions on what users can post.

It has become home to high-profile conservatives who have argued without evidence that Facebook and Twitter are censoring them, while also worrying disinformation experts who have warned of false and misleading claims on the platform.

Elizabeth renieris with the University of Notre Dame, said it was only a matter of time before Parler found a new way to get back online.

“Clearly, there is a risk that right-wing individuals and communities will migrate from platforms like Twitter, resulting in further polarization and division,” Renieris said. “But Parler’s story also highlights the mythology of technology neutrality, not only for the content-rich platforms that we as individual end users see and interact with directly, but also for the myriad of vendors. often invisible infrastructures that ensure the provision of these services are possible. “

Indeed, Parler has turned to web infrastructure companies that have hosted extremist and hate websites, including Epik, a company based outside of Seattle that supports the domain of Parler, as well as sites such as InfoWars, BitChute, and Patriots.win, formerly known as The Donald.

Users flocked to Speak after the November presidential election, at one point increasing its membership from 4.5 million to 10 million in a week. Parler said on Monday that it now has 20 million users. Social media experts say election misinformation and conspiracy theories flourished on Parler and several other online forums popular with far-right extremists in the months that followed. Researchers also said that planning for the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was increasingly taking place on the platform, which was being used by many people. to document the events of the day.

Days after the insurgency, Google, Apple and Amazon took action to cut off access to Parler, saying it had not done enough to stop threats of violence from plaguing its site. Apple and Google suspended Talking from their smartphone app stores, and Amazon started the site from its web hosting service, citing repeated rule violations.

Parler filed a lawsuit in response, accusing Amazon of being motivated by “political animosity” and arguing that it had abused its power by effectively shutting down a competitor. A federal judge sided with Amazon in a preliminary ruling, saying it was actually Parler who violated the terms of his contract by failing to remove the public safety-threatening posts Amazon reported.

Parler is expected to bring a modified lawsuit in this case against Amazon in the coming weeks.

Meckler, in his statement, said Parler’s new platform is built on “robust, durable and independent technology,” without going into details.

“Talking is run by an experienced team and is here to stay,” Meckler said. “We will thrive as the leading social media platform dedicated to freedom of expression, privacy and civil dialogue.”

The company sacked former CEO John Matze earlier this month after what he said was a fight with Rebekah Mercer, the Tory donor who controls the Talking Board of Directors on the Future of Non-Speech. regulated on the site. Parler challenged his characterization of events.

Parler’s executive committee is in the process of seeking a permanent CEO, according to the company. He describes Meckler as a lawyer, entrepreneur, and free speech advocate and says he was appointed to help guide Parler in his recovery and research process.

Shannon Bond of NPR contributed to this report.