NAV London Stock Exchange announcement: AATG





ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

LEI code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

NAV announcement introduction

This announcement contains unaudited information. The annual report and audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 are expected to be released in March 2021. The final audited net asset value (NAV) may differ from this unaudited net asset value. Net asset value

The Board of Directors of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the Company) announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Company as at December 31, 2020 was 77.9 million or 69.24 pence per share (September 30, 2020 (ex -div): 67.80 pence per share). Fundraising Update

As part of the subscription offer for the Additional Prospectus Albion VCTs 2020/21 Offers of January 5, 2021, the Company intends to allocate these shares on February 26, 2021 on the basis of the last NAV published in accordance with the Pricing Formula defined in the Prospectus. Dr Neil Cross, President

February 15, 2021 For more information, please contact

Albion Capital Group LLP, Corporate Secretary – Tel: 020 7601 1850

