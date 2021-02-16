Utility companies encourage their customers to reduce their energy consumption





(KWWL) Alliant Energy, Cedar Falls Utilities (CFU) and MidAmerican Energy are helping customers on how you can save energy while keeping your home warm and saving money. Energy combining Alliant Energy projects sufficient supply to meet customers’ natural gas / electricity needs. However, with increased energy consumption, heating bills are likely to increase. Alliant Energy encourages its customers to apply for financial assistance if necessary. Customers who need help paying their bill should call 211 or visit alliantenergy.com/energyassistance for more details. Customers can track their energy consumption through My account to avoid any surprises on their bills. Alliant Energy offers more energy saving tips atalliantenergy.com/energyefficiencyandpowerhousetv.com. Safety information is available atalliantenergy.com/safety. If customers experience an outage or wish to check the status of an outage, they can visit:alliantenergy.com/outageor call 1-800-ALLIANT (1-800-255-4268). Combining Energy Saving Tips: Lower your thermostat at night and when you are away

Open the blinds during the day to let in the sun. Close the blinds at night

Seal windows and block drafts around doors

Turn off the fans

Keep garage doors closed

Limit the opening of exterior doors

Make sure the air vents and radiators are not blocked

Keep the intake and exhaust free of ice and snow

Do not use your oven or grill to heat your home Cedar Falls Utilities (CFU) CFU joins other Iowa utilities in urging customers to hold on to natural gas until at least Friday, February 19. Extreme cold across the country has resulted in increased demand for natural gas and natural gas wells are freezing in the southwest, limiting supply. The price of natural gas has increased dramatically. “This is an unprecedented weather event affecting natural gas utility customers across the Midwest,” said Steve Bernard, UFC general manager. Due to record regional natural gas demand and supply restrictions, CFU urges customers to reduce their consumption of natural gas. CFU will also notify its customers in advance of any billing changes. CFU is working with commercial and industrial customers in the region to limit natural gas. “We ask our community to work together to minimize the impact of this extreme weather event. Every effort to keep our customers lowers the cost to the community, ”said Bernard. CFU Energy Saving Tips: Lower your thermostat five degrees from the normal setting

Avoid operating gas fireplaces, garages, or space heaters

Check windows, doors and turn off fans after use

Look for other opportunities around your home to limit the use of natural gas Mid-American energy MidAmerican Energy is asking its customers to conserve natural gas use as weather conditions affect supplies across the country. MidAmerican systems are operating normally, but the flow of natural gas to the region has been affected due to frozen wells in the southern United States. MidAmerican Energy works with its largest customers to provide gas service to residential customers. MidAmerican Energy expects the problem to resolve itself as temperatures rise in the coming days. MidAmerican encourages any customer who is experiencing financial difficulty to call 888-427-5632 to discuss payment options. MidAmerican Energy Saving Tips: Lower the thermostat a few degrees

Check the furnace filter

Clear snow and ice from exterior plastic intake and exhaust pipes

Check air vents and interior return air vents, baseboards and radiators

Limit the use of space heaters when possible and keep a yardstick away from other objects. Stop when you leave the area or go to bed

Keep window curtains closed at night and open during the day

Consider weatherstripping for windows or doors

Do not use a gas stove to heat your home, and do not run a generator indoors

Have a functional carbon monoxide detector; if you suspect CO poisoning, call 911, get some fresh air and stay outside / elsewhere until help arrives

If you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately, move to a safe distance, call MidAmerican Energy (800-595-5325) and call 911

Hire a professional to examine your furnace once a year

